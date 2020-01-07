Bismarck State College has received a $415,256 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to equip its Health Sciences facility with lab equipment.
The money will be used to equip lab space with video systems for online students, instruments for lab exercises, and audio and visual equipment for simulation rooms.
The facility has a simulated hospital, which enables students in different programs to practice responding to various scenarios in a controlled environment.
Health science classes began to be held in the former Unisys building near the college this fall after a move from the previous facility downtown. The move doubled the amount of available lab and training space. BSC offers six health science degrees.
"This grant is allowing BSC to expand and enhance these critical programs that support the health industry all across the state," BSC President Larry Skogen said.