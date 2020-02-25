Bismarck State College president search down to 5 finalists

The committee searching for the next president of Bismarck State College has named five finalists.
Forty-one people applied to succeed the retiring Larry Skogen. The BSC Presidential Search Committee interviewed 12 candidates by video last week and narrowed the field to five:
Clark Harris, special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College.
Douglas Jensen, president and CEO, Rock Valley College.
Philip Klein, dean of health and public safety, South Piedmont Community College.
Joan Poor, executive director, Slack Farms Foundation Inc.
Richard Sax, provost and vice president for academic affairs, University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.
Finalists will visit campus next week, from Monday through Thursday. Additional information about each candidate and a schedule of campus and community open forums with the candidates will be released later this week, North Dakota University System officials said Tuesday.
The State Board of Higher Education will name BSC's next president at its March 26 meeting.
Skogen will retire on June 30.