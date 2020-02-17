Bismarck police to be in outdoors TV show; K-9 handlers apply for 'America's Top Dog'

Some Bismarck police officers are hoping to become TV stars in the coming months.
"American Heroes Outdoors" plans to feature four Bismarck police sergeants catching paddlefish in a river near Williston. Meanwhile, two K-9 handlers with the department hope to compete for a second time on "America's Top Dog" -- a program airing on the A&E Network featuring police and civilian K-9 teams competing in obstacles courses.
'American Heroes Outdoors'
Sgts. Lyle Sinclair, Kent Kaylor, Dustin Miller and Cody Berger catch paddlefish every spring, when the giant fish travel upstream to spawn. An "American Heroes Outdoors" ambassador learned about their hobby and pitched to include them in an episode, CEO David Morse said.
"It's an unbelievable amount of work; there's a lot of twisting and turning," said Sinclair, who picked up the hobby in the '90s. "You are constantly casting and pulling, and casting and pulling. And if you are smart, you are only doing it 10 minutes on and 10 minutes off because otherwise, you get too sore the next day."
There's no guarantee an episode airs on television networks until after it's filmed, Morse said. But if it does, the episode would appear on the Midco Sports Network and Fox Sports North in 2021. Regardless of whether the show airs on television, the organization plans to post the episode on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, around June.
In 2018, "American Heroes Outdoors" featured Sinclair and other officers training a K-9. He is shown being chased by the dog in a bite suit, and training it to track an officer hiding in a Dumpster.
"Half of our mission is to introduce these heroes into the outdoors and to facilitate an atmosphere where they can just relax," Morse said. "On the TV side, it's really geared towards their stories, who they are as individuals, why they chose to serve, what motivates them to give back to the community and their country."
'America's Top Dog'
The Bismarck City Commission on Wednesday gave the sergeants approval to appear on "American Heroes Outdoors." It also granted permission for two K-9 handlers, Officer Joseph Benke and Sgt. Dan Salander, to apply to appear in "America's Top Dog." The officers will have to be cast by the program to appear on the show.
It is unclear when the officers plan to be interviewed for the show. Sinclair said they participated in a Skype interview last year and emailed videos to producers to be cast in the first season.
The officers competed in the show's first season in June 2019, flying to Los Angeles to compete, Sinclair said. The episode featuring the officers has not aired yet, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.
The officers have been "very tight-lipped" about their experience on the show, according to Sinclair. Gardiner said a contract the officers signed requires them to not reveal how they performed before the episode airs.
The competition wasn't the only challenge the dogs had to overcome.
"It was the first time Benke's flown with his dog in an airline, and I guess she didn't like the landing and taking off," Sinclair said, adding that a Fargo officer who also competed bought tranquilizers to help his "more high-strung" dog make it to The Golden State.
As for the other Bismarck police K-9, "she couldn't care less" about the flight, Sinclair said. "She thought it was fun to sit in the window seat until the stewardess said she couldn't."