A 30-year-old Bismarck man is dead after being shot by tactical officers in an exchange of gunfire following his alleged threats to use weapons including a bomb.
Police identified the man as Cody Carnes, 30, of Bismarck.
Officers responded to a condominium at 139 Riverside Park Road after getting a call from a neighbor about 10 p.m. Thursday. The neighbor reported noisy sawing and hammering coming from the man’s residence and said the man stated that he had a bomb.
Authorities had received two other calls earlier in the evening involving the same residence.
One caller said the man stated he had weapons and would use them if anyone tried to enter his home. A delivery employee reported the man brandished a handgun and said he had several more firearms.
“The 10 p.m. call is the one that got us there,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said.
More than 20 officers responded. West Dakota SWAT officers tried to get Carnes to surrender but he refused. Officers evacuated two other units in the building.
Carnes told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door, police said.
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for terrorizing. At one point during the standoff they made contact with Carnes by phone, Gardiner said.
Officers later heard a gunshot from within the residence and about 10 minutes later saw Carnes in a second-floor window, shooting with a pistol. Authorities did not immediately say what his target was. SWAT officers returned fire, and when they were able to enter the residence safely they found Carnes dead.
Pam Wilhelm, 54, who is retired and lives in the area, said she heard no gunshots and learned of the incident through news reports. She was concerned about where all the bullets might have ended up.
“I told my husband, I don’t know which way the guns were firing ... maybe we should go check our fence and our siding,” she said. “I don’t know what direction the shots went, but it’s concerning. It’s right next door.”
The length of the standoff wasn’t immediately clear. Authorities on Friday were still investigating how many weapons were inside the residence and whether Carnes actually had a bomb.
No officer injuries were reported. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Police have had previous encounters with Carnes in the past two weeks, Gardiner said without elaborating. A check of North Dakota court system records shows a minimal criminal history, with just a 2008 conviction for simple assault.
Wilhelm said officers were in the area midday Tuesday.
“There were people all over my yard with big guns, and I was told that I didn’t have anything to worry about,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the police presence. “So then two days later someone is dead next door? I can only assume it was the same person.”
Many people in the neighborhood on Friday were not aware of what had happened. Several said they did not know anything about Carnes.
A woman who came out of the man’s residence and had talked with officers at the scene declined to comment.