Bismarck Library Foundation surpasses bookmobile fundraising goal
Keli McDonald is the head of Bookmobile Services for the Burleigh County Bookmobile at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The Bismarck Library Foundation on Monday announced that it has surpassed its goal of raising $150,000 to pay for a new bookmobile.

The campaign received help from grants, business partnerships, a contribution from a family estate, a special fundraiser, and donations from board members and nearly 300 people and businesses.

The Burleigh County Bookmobile has served residents since 1975, and the current library-on-wheels has logged more than 129,000 miles over the past two decades. The new bookmobile is expected to have a similar life span. It should be ready to roll by summer.

The bookmobile over the course of a year makes more than 500 stops, serving about 9,000 people who check out about 50,000 items.

