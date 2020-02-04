Bismarck Library Foundation surpasses bookmobile fundraising goal

The Bismarck Library Foundation on Monday announced that it has surpassed its goal of raising $150,000 to pay for a new bookmobile.
The campaign received help from grants, business partnerships, a contribution from a family estate, a special fundraiser, and donations from board members and nearly 300 people and businesses.
The Burleigh County Bookmobile has served residents since 1975, and the current library-on-wheels has logged more than 129,000 miles over the past two decades. The new bookmobile is expected to have a similar life span. It should be ready to roll by summer.
The bookmobile over the course of a year makes more than 500 stops, serving about 9,000 people who check out about 50,000 items.