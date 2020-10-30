Bismarck businesses hoping for the best with mask mandate

Bismarck businesswoman D’Arcie Malsam says it's been "tricky" navigating the mask preference of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, with workers taking their cues from customers.
“If they’re wearing a mask, we throw one on,” said the co-owner of Stella’s, a home decor store downtown.
She’s hoping the city’s new mask requirement will help end the uncertainty.
“If it’s mandated, then that’s the rule,” she said. “I’m a rule follower.”
Business owners around Bismarck on Wednesday were coming to grips with the decision of city commissioners late Tuesday to require masks amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The decision
The mask mandate and business occupancy requirements, which the city calls a pandemic mitigation strategy, passed on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Nancy Guy, Greg Zenker and Steve Marquardt voting in favor and Commissioner Mark Splonskowski and Mayor Steve Bakken opposed.
The decision followed numerous public comments for and against a mandate and lengthy commission discussion that stretched nearly to 11 p.m. More than 30 residents who opposed a mask mandate gathered outside the City/County Building to protest before the meeting, waving American flags, holding signs and blowing horns.
Bismarck joined more than half a dozen other North Dakota cities that have implemented mask mandates this month in the midst of spiking COVID-19 cases and deaths. October has been the deadliest month by far, with 217 deaths as of Wednesday, and hospitalizations continue to set records. There are more than 6,200 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, with nearly one-fourth of them in Burleigh and Morton counties, and staffed hospital beds are in short supply.
The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had more than 1,432 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press.
White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, during a visit to Bismarck on Monday, said she found the city's COVID-19 protocols to be the worst she had seen anywhere in the country.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch on Wednesday said she hopes the visit by Birx was eye-opening for area residents. Moch said the mask mandate approved Tuesday “is not necessarily perfect, but it's a step in the right direction."
New rules
The mandate goes into effect on Sunday and will be reviewed at the commission's Dec. 8 meeting. The goal is to help push the county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate from more than 12% down to at least 8%.
City residents must wear a mask while in indoor settings open to the public and exposed to people outside their household if social distancing isn’t possible. There is no penalty for people who do not wear a mask.
Businesses must limit their capacity to the percentage stated in the ND Smart Restart guidelines. That percentage is 25% for Burleigh County, which is in the "orange/high risk" category on the state's five-level color-coded system.
That’s a concern for Malsam as Stella’s gears up for the busy holiday season. The store is planning its annual holiday open house next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7.
“How do you social distance in essentially 1,000 square feet of store?” Malsam asked.
The owners have been talking about widening their aisles and are looking to do a virtual Facebook event the Sunday after the open house, during which people can claim items they would like to purchase by leaving a comment. Malsam sends them an invoice via PayPal, and they can later come into the store to pick up their purchase or request that a worker walk it to their car outside.
“I think we’ll probably just end up doing that more,” she said.
The store also is considering opening for limited hours on Mondays by appointment, so that people who are at a high risk for complications from COVID-19 or who feel uncomfortable entering when other customers are inside can still shop.
Restaurants must require patrons to wear masks when not at their tables, and businesses that sell liquor on-site must limit capacity based on SmartRestart guidelines.
Blarney Stone co-owner Jim Poolman acknowledged that city commissioners "were frankly in a pickle" and "going to make a certain segment of the population unhappy, regardless."
"I take them at face value that they want what's best for the community," he said.
Blarney Stone was "one step ahead of the game anyway," Poolman said.
Staff have been required to wear masks for six to eight weeks now. The downtown Bismarck Irish pub also had already been following spacing and occupancy guidelines of the ND Smart Restart plan.
"We took some tables out. We spaced out chairs at the bar. This is not going to be a huge change for us," Poolman said.
"Our hope is that customers will follow the mandate and not put us in an awkward situation,” he said.
Public transit, paratransit, taxi and ride-share drivers and passengers must wear masks.
Gatherings of 50 or more are limited to a percentage of a building's occupancy, and gatherings of 15 or more must require face coverings. Gatherings of 50 or more must also be approved by the city's environmental health division. Event planners must submit logistics and emergency operations plans to environmental health no later than seven days before the event.
Children under 2 years old, people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people receiving personal care services or services that "require access to the face for security, surveillance, medical or dental services," people who are voting and people attending religious services are not required to wear masks.
Churches that want to comply with the new requirements but are unsure how to do so can reach out to the city's environmental health division for guidance, City Attorney Jannelle Combs said Wednesday.
The initial proposal commissioners discussed included fines for businesses that did not enforce the mandate, but that was removed after some commissioners said they would not vote for a mandate that penalized businesses.
Had penalties been put in place, the Bismarck Police Department would have responded to complaints about violations. However, it would have been difficult for the force to take proactive enforcement measures, Chief Dave Draovitch said.
“We wouldn’t have the resources to go enforce a mandate if it had a penalty on it,” Draovitch said. “It would have been a low priority.”
Following the pack
Several North Dakota cities in recent days have enacted some form of a mask mandate, including Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks, Devils Lake, New Town, Hillsboro, West Fargo and Valley City. All five American Indian tribes in the state require masks on their reservations.
Bismarck used the mandates of Fargo, West Fargo, Valley City and Minot as a model.
Minot’s mask mandate, which has been in place for more than a week, appears to be having an impact, even though it carries no enforcement or penalties, according to First District Health Unit CEO Lisa Clute.
While there is no hard data on mask usage in the state’s fourth-largest city, “the perception is that more people are wearing masks,” she said. “But we also want to remind them that mask-wearing is not the only tool that we have to prevent this spread.”
New Town Police Chief Jacquelyn Halonen said that city’s residents have been mostly respectful and receptive of the mask mandate the city council approved last week. It carries no penalties.
“We’ve seen a lot of people wearing masks,” Halonen said. “Obviously there’s some people that don’t agree with it and don’t wear them, but for the most part, people have been pretty compliant with it.”
Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide mandate, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility.
“The governor has said repeatedly that masks are an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19, and the state continues to support local communities with resources and the ND Smart Restart guidance as they determine the most effective mitigation measures to slow the spread in their unique communities,” Burgum's spokesman, Mike Nowatzki, said Wednesday when asked about the growing number of city mandates.
Hoping for the best
Moch on Wednesday said she was already hearing from businesses looking for guidance on how to implement the new mandate.
Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said the mall still had to see the order's language, and declined to comment beyond "we just follow what the mayor and the city would guide.”
At Stella’s, Malsam said she will “highly encourage” people to follow the mandate if they’re able.
At Blarney Stone, Poolman also hopes for compliance.
"We hope that they'll respect our business enough to do that, as we will respect our customers," he said.
(Sam Nelson, Amy R. Sisk, Jack Dura, Travis Svihovec and Blake Nicholson contributed to this story.)