BISMARCK — A man accused of starting a fire that significantly damaged a south Bismarck apartment building in June reportedly told police he was being chased, though police haven't directly tied that to a possible motive.
Eduardo Rodriguez, 45, who court documents say is from Grand Forks, was charged in connection to the June 5 fire at Washington Court on South Washington Street. He pleaded not guilty Monday, Aug. 5, to two felony counts of criminal mischief, one felony count of arson and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. Trial has been set for Nov. 5-7.
The fire occurred about 4 a.m. June 5. All of the residents of the 24-unit building managed by the Burleigh County Housing Authority made it out safely but were displaced from their homes. Rodriguez also is accused of breaking into nearby Pier 1 Imports shortly after the apartment building caught fire.
Police have not discussed a possible motive for the fire. But Bismarck police Sgt. Mike Bolme said in court Monday that Rodriguez told police he was being chased by "some family members of a homicide victim down in Texas," and told police he was hiding out in an apartment at 612 S. Washington St.
"Because of the fire, he had to jump out of the window of that apartment, which is a third-story window," Bolme said, adding that Rodriguez had a sprained ankle and bruised rib.
Rodriguez allegedly told police he then went to Pier 1 Imports and broke a window to "basically try to hide in that building from the people who were chasing him," Bolme said.
An investigator determined the fire originated in one apartment, and video surveillance in the building's hallway showed Rodriguez as the only person going into the apartment, according to Bolme. The investigation found evidence in the building of ignitable liquid.
Bolme said a lighter was found inside Rodriguez's pants pocket, and a backpack containing lighter fluid and a lighter was found outside the apartment. Rodriguez allegedly admitted the backpack was his.
Rodriguez also reportedly told police the fire started after he had fallen asleep and dropped a cigarette, Bolme said. But authorities determined could not have been caused by a dropped cigarette, Bolme said.
"There has to be some sort of accelerant involved," he said.
The apartment building's roof collapsed and needs to be replaced, which will cost more than $10,000, according to Bolme.
Burleigh County Housing Authority Executive Director Dwight Barden said he is in the process of getting the roof replaced so renovations can begin inside the building.