BISMARCK — The numbers of births and deaths in North Dakota were virtually unchanged from 2017 to 2018, according to recent data from the state's Division of Vital Records.
North Dakota recorded 10,630 live births and 6,343 deaths in 2018. That was a 1% drop in births and a 0.5% rise in deaths from 2017. Live births fell 5.5% and deaths rose 3.2% from 2016 to 2017.
"There really isn't much deviation from year to year," Deputy State Registrar Carmell Barth said of the 2018 data published in late July.
About 29 live births and 17 deaths occur daily in North Dakota. Heart disease and cancer remained the state's top killers.
North Dakota's oldest decedent in 2018 was a 110-year-old woman.
Oliver and Emma remained the most popular baby boy and girl names, respectively.
"It does seem like certain names, when they are popular, they do stay popular for a number of years," Barth said.
Marriages stayed level from 2017 to 2018, at about 4,300, but divorces rose 49%, from 1,878 to 2,804.
North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson said the vital statistics data help in determining the state's annual population estimate, along with housing and migration data.
"It's a variety of different sources, and it's kind of cobbled together," Iverson said.
His office, within the state Department of Commerce, is preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census with the formation of the state's Complete Count Task Force to capture everyone from college students to Bakken oilfield workers to Native American tribal members.
North Dakota has about 760,000 residents.