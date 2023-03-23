WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have introduced the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, which would ensure Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Program eligibility for first responders who develop permanent disabilities or pass away from line-of-duty carcinogen exposure.
This issue is particularly pertinent among firefighters, who may be at higher risk of coming into contact with cancer-causing toxins and chemicals.
“Firefighters and first responders put their lives and health on the line every day and have an increased risk of receiving devastating diagnoses many years after exposure to carcinogens,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill expands benefits to include occupationally connected cancers to care for those who protect our communities.”
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe and are often exposed to carcinogens that can have lethal long-term effects. It’s unacceptable that firefighters who succumb to cancer from work-related exposure or become permanently and totally disabled don’t receive the same treatment as others who die in the line of duty,” said Senator Klobuchar.
“That's why Senator Cramer and I are working to ensure that firefighters get the support they’ve earned. Our bipartisan legislation will honor the memory and sacrifice of St. Paul Fire Department Captain Michael Paidar and so many others who risk their lives in service of their communities.”
Currently, the PSOB Program provides monetary benefits to law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders who become permanently disabled or pass away due to injuries sustained in the line of duty. These may be physical injuries or duty-related conditions like heart attacks, strokes, post-traumatic stress disorder and illnesses associated with 9/11. The PSOB Program also extends to the families of qualifying first responders.
Stakeholders endorsing the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act include: The International Association of Fire Fighters; Fraternal Order of Police; International Association of Fire Chiefs; National Association of Police Organizations; National Volunteer Fire Council; Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; National Fallen Firefighters Foundation; Congressional Fire Services Institute; and Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City.