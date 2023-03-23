WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have introduced the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, which would ensure Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Program eligibility for first responders who develop permanent disabilities or pass away from line-of-duty carcinogen exposure.

This issue is particularly pertinent among firefighters, who may be at higher risk of coming into contact with cancer-causing toxins and chemicals.



