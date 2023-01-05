The North Dakota Supreme Court backed a bill that would make intentionally disclosing a pending court decision to an unauthorized person a Class A misdemeanor, less than a year after a leaker sent journalists an unreleased draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. On Wednesday afternoon, a vote of 10-2 by the House Judiciary Committee gave the bill a "do not pass" recommendation, but the proposal will now go to the entire House of Representatives for a vote.
If passed, the proposed bill would yield a penalty that could lead to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker.
In May, Politico published a draft of the landmark Dobbs decision, which gave states the ability to prohibit abortion.
The leaker of the drafted decision is still unknown and generated a lot of controversy, including justices receiving death threats.
Attorney and North Dakota Newspaper Association lobbyist Jack McDonald testified against the proposed bill, House Bill 1059, saying it represented "a solution to a problem that doesn't exist" in North Dakota.
"I don’t think we should be making a crime out of something that’s never happened," McDonald said.
McDonald argued that creating a criminal penalty for someone leaking information could put pressure on journalists to release names of their sources or to refrain from publishing information. He said that instead, the Supreme Court could create internal policies to punish people that release information.