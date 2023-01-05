court stock art

The North Dakota Supreme Court backed a bill that would make intentionally disclosing a pending court decision to an unauthorized person a Class A misdemeanor, less than a year after a leaker sent journalists an unreleased draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. On Wednesday afternoon, a vote of 10-2 by the House Judiciary Committee gave the bill a "do not pass" recommendation, but the proposal will now go to the entire House of Representatives for a vote. 

If passed, the proposed bill would yield a penalty that could lead to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine for the leaker. 



