Saying goodbye to the Miss North Dakota title will be a bittersweet moment for Reyna Bergstrom, but she is also happy to see what the next Miss North Dakota will bring to the organization.
Talking with the Williston Herald just two days before crowning the next Miss North Dakota, Bergstrom expressed a slurry of mixed emotions about the upcoming transition.
"I'm so glad the word bittersweet exists in our language; you get to the end of something you love and you know your time has come, and you realize that it's a season, but that doesn't make it any easier when you love something," Bergstrom said.
Leading up to removing her crown and sash for the final time, Bergstrom has wrestled with what's left on her bucket list for the past year. She hopes to revisit that list and finish it post-Miss North Dakota.
Even though not all the items have been checked off, there were quite a few experiences that Bergstrom did complete. Among these highlights was speaking to North Dakota legislators during their special session.
"It was such a cool moment to walk into that chamber and address the people of North Dakota who have the power to really create change," Bergstrom said.
Performing on the Medora musical stage was another of Bergstrom's favorite Miss North Dakota memories. Their sound system was the most incredible thing ever, Bergstrom said, and she reveled in being able to perform on such an iconic stage, surrounded by the beauty of the Badlands.
Her list of top memories couldn't be complete without mentioning the chance to compete in the 100-year celebratory Miss America event.
"You're really all over the place and you wear so many hats," she said of her time as Miss North Dakota. "You're an advocate of your cause, a representative of North Dakota, a teacher, a role model, the face of the organization ... I'm so grateful I was chosen to do this."
While reflecting on the past year, Bergstrom discovered how grateful she was to have won her fourth competition at age 26, making her the oldest winner of Miss North Dakota to date.
"I think I've been able to connect and impact a lot more people as my 26-year-old self than my 19-year-old self just wouldn't have been ready for," she said. "I'm coming to the end of this journey, and it's all just hitting."
So what's next for this Forever Miss North Dakota, which will be Bergstrom's new title after Saturday's competition.
"I'm planning a wedding!" Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom plans to get married on Flathead Lake in Montana to her childhood sweetheart, a man she met in sixth grade who has been with her through her entire Miss North Dakota journey, including all four times she competed. Bergstrom is excited to take the next big step in their relationship.
"He probably would have like to have gotten married a long time ago, but being Miss North Dakota you can't be married," Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom also plans to go full-time at Sanford Health in Fargo as their new senior marketing specialist, a job she has been doing part-time since April.
"It's so wonderful that I have clear goals after Miss North Dakota because I think I would be a lot more sad and struggling more if I didn't have things beyond or didn't know what was next," Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom arrived a week prior to the Miss North Dakota competition in Williston to attend rehearsals with the candidates. She will be performing on stage and responsible for placing the crown on the next winner's head.
"I'm so excited for the next girl," Bergstrom said. "The 13 candidates competing for my job are so qualified, so intelligent, warm, friendly, personable..."
Bergstrom said her words of wisdom to the judging panel were to "choose the girl who loves people well." When it comes down to it, she sees that as the most important part of the job.
"Being open to conversations, being non-judgmental, and having an open mind are all integral to wearing the crown and sash out in public," Bergstrom said. "In this job you are often thrown into situations that are outside your comfort zone and you just have to roll with it and be willing to adapt."
Sometimes people forget that being Miss North Dakota is so much more than pageant week, Bergstrom added. It's also about doing service work. During her year of service, the next Miss North Dakota will have to learn to lean on all the wonderful people involved in the organization.
"It's the most amazing board," Bergstrom said of the directors of the Miss North Dakota organization.
They were always supportive of her, she said, and encouraged her to thrive from the day she was crowned right up through this transition.
Bergstrom also thanked her family, and her soon to be in-laws. Throughout her last year, she tried to share as much of the fun experience with them as possible, she added, because they deserve it.
Lastly, Bergstrom wanted to thank everyone who reached out to her on her social media channels or came up to her when she was in public.
"It's shown me that when you chase your dreams, you show people that they can do it, too, and that is the coolest thing!"