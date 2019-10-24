Behind closed doors, ethics commission declines first complaint

BISMARCK — While still in the nascent stage of developing rules and procedures, the North Dakota Ethics Commission heard its first complaint in a closed session Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The newly minted commission unanimously voted to decline the complaint due to a lack of jurisdiction, but chairman and retired district judge Ron Goodman said he would not comment any further on its contents or involved parties. It remains unknown where the complaint goes next.
The law that established the commission allows for private sessions to discuss complaints and protect the identity of the accuser, but the closure at Wednesday's meeting creates uncertainty about how transparent the panel's process will be.
"We are very committed to transparency: we're the ethics commission," Goodman said. "On the other hand, we feel a commitment to the people that make the complaints."
Commissioner Paul Richard, a retired lawyer and healthcare executive, raised questions about potential conflicts between the state Constitution and the law that established the commission. He said the commission may want to seek guidance from Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to ensure that rules for investigating and handling complaints do not pose constitutional issues.
Not even two months old, the commission still lacks administrative and procedural rules that will dictate how it handles future complaints and operates on a daily basis. While answering the big questions could be a drawn-out process, the panel spoke about crucial steps to take in the coming months, which will include launching a website that can process complaints, finding a permanent office in Bismarck and hiring two full-time staff members.
"We've got so many things to do. We've got to get busy on promulgating rules," Goodman said. "We are all citizen commissioners, but we don't have a full-time staff... It's not something we can do quickly."
Despite pushback from a Republican-led legislature, voters approved the establishment of the commission last year. Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate majority and minority leaders selected the five-member commission to oversee the conduct of lobbyists, state officials, lawmakers and candidates.
Until the website is up, members of the public can email Goodman any formal complaints at regoodman@nd.gov. The panel will hold its next meeting on Nov. 14, where Goodman said he will introduce a proposed code of ethics.