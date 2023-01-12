The Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Caring Foundation will provide a limited number of one-year annual grants in amounts of up to $50,000 to North Dakota communities and organizations undertaking efforts to support community-based wellness and prevention. The goal of these CaringForCommunities SPARK (Strengthening People, Access, Resources and Knowledge) Grants is to enhance collaborative efforts and community involvement to create long-lasting change.

Evidence shows where you live significantly impacts your health. It also determines what services and amenities are available to you. That is why BCBSND Caring Foundation invests resources through SPARK Grants to help enhance healthy lifestyles, address service gaps and promote health equity in North Dakota communities.



