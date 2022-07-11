The 13th Annual Bakken Rocks CookFest is bringing its festivities to Trenton on July 19 and White Shield on July 21. Held twice each summer in two communities in the oil patch, the Bakken Rocks CookFest offers residents the opportunity to get out and learn more about the oil and gas industry, meet some of its players, attend an information session where they can listen to and visit with the experts of the industry, and best of all, eat some of the best BBQ available in western North Dakota.
The CookFest has been a hallmark event of the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation since 2008. Since then, the event has hosted more than 25,000 people in 24 different communities throughout western North Dakota.
"This event remains a favorite among our companies and a favorite among the communities in the west," says Tessa Sandstrom, executive director for the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation. “The energy industry remains a stronghold for our state and especially western North Dakota. We’re excited each year to get out, get to know community leaders who help us organize the event and celebrate the progress we’ve experienced through this fun, family-friendly event."
Oil and gas companies will serve ribs, brisket, barbecue and more to earn the title of People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice in each community. Bill Falcon and the Good Medicine Band are slated to provide musical entertainment in Trenton and Ree Ride will perform in White Shield. There will also be games and activities hosted by the Gateway to Science, a bounce house, and a target-shooting station hosted by Mule Deer Foundation for kids. All activities are free and open to the public.
The well-attended event typically draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people to each venue each year from surrounding communities and counties, says Sandstrom, with many making a long drive to attend at least one of the events.
DETAILS ABOUT THE EVENT:
July 19 – Trenton
2-4 p.m. CDT Bakken Basics Education Session, TISU Building, 331 4th Ave E
Drilling, Production and Well Integrity - Kathy Neset, NESET
Transporting Bakken Crude - Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority
Bakken Outlook and Regulatory Update - ND Department of Mineral Resources
Fourth speaker to be announced
4-7 p.m. CDT BBQ, games and activities for kids and music by Bill Falcon and the
Good Medicine Band – Lake Trenton Recreation Area
6:45 p.m. CDT Awards presented for Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice
July 21 – White Shield
2-4 p.m. CDT Bakken Basics Education Session, Ralph Wells, Jr. Community Center
Drilling, Production and Well Integrity - Kathy Neset, NESET
Transporting Bakken Crude - Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority
Bakken Outlook and Regulatory Update - ND Department of Mineral Resources
4-7 p.m. CDT BBQ, games and activities for kids and music by Ree Ride – Ralph
Wells, Jr. Memorial Complex
6:45 p.m. CDT Awards presented for Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice
For more information about the CookFest, visit www.NDPetroleumFoundation.org/CookFest