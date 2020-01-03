BISMARCK – North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Friday invited applications for a seat on North Dakota’s Board of Higher Education that has been vacated by new federal judge Dan Traynor.
Baesler is chairwoman of the Board of Higher Education’s candidate nominating committee, which has responsibility for recommending potential board appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum.
North Dakotans who are interested in succeeding Traynor on the Board of Higher Education should submit applications by Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Baesler said. Applicants must fill out a one-page form, provide a resume, and supply no more than six letters of recommendation. Late applications will not be accepted.
“Serving on any board is challenging, but it is also rewarding,” Baesler said. “I speak from experience that serving on a board that deals with students’ future, and their education, is enormously rewarding.” Before she was elected superintendent in November 2012, Baesler served on the Mandan school board for nine years, including seven years as its president.
The nominating committee’s other members are Chief Justice Jon Jensen; Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United; state Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, who is the Senate’s president pro tempore; and North Dakota House Speaker Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck.
Members of the Board of Higher Education are normally chosen for four-year terms. The person who succeeds Traynor will serve the 2 1⁄2 years remaining on his term, which ends on June 30, 2022.
Board members may be appointed to two consecutive terms. Traynor’s successor would be eligible for reappointment to one full four-year term.
The board oversees the operation of the North Dakota University System, which includes six four-year universities and five two-year colleges.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, confirmed President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Traynor, a Devils Lake attorney, as a federal district judge in North Dakota. As a result of his confirmation, Traynor has resigned from the Board of Higher Education. His resignation took effect Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.