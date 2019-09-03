WINDSOR, N.D. —The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a man described as mentally unstable in the Windsor area, according to Deputy Dan White of the sheriff's department.
The sheriff's office was called Monday to a report of an unknown person aimlessly driving in the Windsor area, about 18 miles west of Jamestown. The man abandoned his vehicle Monday and was reported to be on foot. He is not wanted for any violations of the law.
The individual is described as being a man in his mid-20s and was last seen dressed in a tie-dyed shirt, jeans and a black jacket with a floral pattern. No other physical description is available.
White said a bloodhound tracked the individual to Interstate 94 before the storms hit the area Monday afternoon.
"He may have caught a ride away from the area," White said. "But we do not know that."
White reported the storm Monday washed out at least one road in the area of the search, making the search efforts more difficult.