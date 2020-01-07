Eight attorneys have applied to fill a soon-to-be-vacant judgeship in the South Central Judicial District.
Judge Gail Hagerty is resigning in mid-March after more than three decades behind the bench to put more of her life’s focus on ministry work.
The North Dakota Supreme Court last month decided that the judgeship should remain where it is currently chambered, in Bismarck.
The deadline to apply was Monday.
Those who did so were Stanton attorney Jessica Binder and seven Bismarck attorneys: Justin Hager, Michael Mahoney, Micheal Mulloy, Paul Myerchin, Matthew Sagsveen, Bonnie Storbakken and Bobbi Brown Weiler.
The State Bar Association will now conduct an electronic survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets. Gov. Doug Burgum will make the final decision.
The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. The district is the busiest in the state, based on weighted caseload studies.
It currently has 10 judges. Judge Thomas Schneider recently said he will not seek reelection in 2020.
He has served as a judge since the 1980s.