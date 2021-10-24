The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission’s latest report shows the state’s airports posted almost 75,000 airline passenger boardings during the month of September.
This is a 90 percent increase for North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports from September 2020 but is still 16 percent below September 2019’s pre-pandemic airline boarding counts.
Over the last four consecutive months, The NDAC said the state’s airports have been able to sustain passenger demand between 15 to 20 percent below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. While this is an encouraging sign, the NDAC added that known challenges exist within the industry that have so far prevented a full recovery in passenger numbers. Airlines have cited an inability to add additional flights due to staff shortages and the industry has still not yet seen a strong recovery in business and government travel due to persisting COVID-19 concerns.
In Williston, however, XWA welcomed a new carrier in the month of September, with the addition of Sun Country Airlines. Sun country began twice-weekly flights from Williston to Las Vegas at the beginning of September, which contributed to positive numbers for the airport.
“September was another month of growth at XWA,” Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. “We were up more than 10 percent in passengers compared to August 2021 and 292 percent compared to September 2020. Most of our growth over the previous month can be directly attributed to Sun Country Airline’s commencement of affordable, direct service to Las Vegas; which more than 750 passengers utilized.”
Dudas added that while XWA continues to see promising growth, the airport is experiencing ongoing challenges regarding many COVID related factors. These include pilot shortages, business and government travel restrictions, Dudas said, as well as the Canadian border closure to non-essential personnel.
“An example of these struggles can be seen by the reduced flight options on United Airlines to Denver which began on October 6,” He said. “United had to reduce from three to two flights per day due to pilot staffing issues. I am optimistic we will continue to see travel numbers increase as we move into the holiday season. As international restrictions ease for non-essential travelers on November 8th for our Canadian neighbors, I believe this will draw additional patrons to utilize XWA.”
Other airports in the state also experienced challenges associated with travel restrictions at the Canadian border, which impedes the ability for airline passenger growth to occur from the travel of Canadian citizens. The NDAC stated that the announcement that the Canadian border will re-open to non-essential travel in early November is a step in the right direction to help encourage economic growth within the state’s tourism and travel industry.
“Holiday travel is right around the corner and we hope to see the aviation industry rise to the challenge and ensure an appropriate workforce is available to accommodate the needs and air service demands of the flying public,” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.
“Aviation workforce shortages also create opportunities and provides encouragement for our youth to consider a career in the aviation sector. Pilots, aircraft mechanics, and unmanned aircraft operators are just a few of the exciting career options that are projected to continue to be in high demand.“ Wanner added.