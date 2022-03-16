The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported 80,552 airline passenger boardings during the month of February, at 57 percent increase from 2021.
The Commission stated that airlines are continuing to identify challenges associated with their ability to increase flights and capacity across the system due to workforce shortages, fleet availability, and a lack of business and international travel demand.
Locally, XWA continues to see a steady recovery from the pandemic, according to Airport Director Anthony Dudas.
“We’re up 70 percent year over year in total passengers,” he said. “However, we are still 43 percent below pre-pandemic traffic with 40 percent less seats available. This ongoing reduction in seats is almost entirely due to the current pilot shortage across the airline industry. I anticipate this challenge to slowly improve throughout 2022 and into 2023.”
Dudas added that other businesses operating at the airport are also seeing steady growth year over year ranging from 50 — 60 percent increases. XWA announced last week that Sun Country Airlines would be returning for their second season of direct service to Las Vegas beginning on September 8 and running through December 11.
While XWA continues to see positive trends, other airports are fighting to maintain service. SkyWest recently submitted a request to the USDOT to release them from their contractual obligations and allow the termination of their air service routes within 29 Essential Air Service (EAS) communities throughout the country, including the Jamestown and Devils Lake airports where SkyWest is currently under contract to provide air service through June 30th, 2023. The rationale cited by SkyWest in their announcement is “due to a result of an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry”.
In response to SkyWest’s request, the USDOT issued an order that prohibits SkyWest from terminating service to each of the 29 communities until the agency finds a replacement carrier.
“We are disappointed that workforce shortage issues have placed SkyWest in a position where they have decided to request the termination of their contract obligations within two Essential Air Service communities in North Dakota and many others throughout the country.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “We are also appreciative of quick response by the USDOT to issue an order that prohibits SkyWest to terminate air service in the near term while quickly moving forward to request proposals from potential replacement carriers. We look forward to working with our communities, our airline partners, and our congressional delegation to identify potential solutions to these challenges.”
North Dakota’s congressional delegation, which includes U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, spoke in opposition of SkyWest’s request, stating “Access to continued, reliable commercial air service for Jamestown, Devils Lake and the surrounding communities is necessary to continue economic growth and opportunities in the region and to meet the needs of the traveling public.”
“Air service demand in North Dakota has significantly increased from previous years. Notably, of the eight commercial service airports in North Dakota, Jamestown and Devils Lake airports are the only that have seen an increase in boardings year-over-year from January 2019,” the delegation added. “Clearly, now is not the time to cease commercial air service to these communities.”