Williston sees record passenger boarding numbers as airports throughout the state continue to work to return to pre-COVID levels.
North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports reported a 13 percent increase from September 2021. That equals a total of 84,925 airline passenger boardings for the month, only five percent below pre-pandemic passenger counts from September 2019.
At Williston Basin Airport, however, numbers have been soaring.
“September proved to be a month of growing activity at XWA,” Airport Director Anthony Dudas said. “September is the first month we’ve exceeded 2019, pre-pandemic, passenger traffic. I expect to see similar traffic throughout October as these air carrier service levels maintain.”
The majority of North Dakota airports continue to report average airline load factors above 80 percent, which is another indicator that flights are full and the demand for air travel remains healthy. Dudas said not only did XWA’s numbers surpass 2019 levels, but they are exceeding numbers from the days of Sloulin Field.
“It was the best September we’ve had since 2015, with Sun Country Airlines restarting their seasonal service with affordable fares direct to Las Vegas, United Airlines providing larger aircraft and Delta Air Lines maintaining their service levels,” Dudas said.
Despite those record numbers, industry shortages continue to affect airports throughout the region, causing some carriers to alter their services.
“Unfortunately, air carriers are continuing to struggle with workforce shortages,” Dudas said. “Beginning in November, United will be reducing flights across the state and we will see a change from three to two flights per day. Delta will continue with two flights per day, one on weekends, and Sun Country will continue their direct service on Thursdays and Sundays through December 18th.”
Dudas added that the United change in capacity will likely create an impact to travelers, as there will be limited seats available through the holiday season. Dudas did note, however, that he anticipated United would be able to add capacity back to XWA in the first half of 2023.
“North Dakota’s air service continues to show an elevated level of demand for the seats that are available,” Executive Director for the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Kyle Wanner said. “The message continues to be the same in that our communities would like to see additional flights and purchasable seats become available for the flying public. As the airlines continue to make decisions on where to assign their available resources; we hope that the positive passenger demand seen in North Dakota will help to justify and attract additional flight and seat allocations to our markets.”
Dudas said the success of Sun Country’s seasonal service is one of the contributing factors to helping bring more services to the region.
“We appreciate our communities continued support by utilizing XWA for their travel needs,” he said. “The growth we are seeing supports ongoing efforts to attract additional air service options to destinations like Phoenix.”
Williston Basin International Airport is one of four airports in the state that saw numbers exceed 2019 levels, with XWA leading the state with a 41 percent increase.