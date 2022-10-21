XWA exterior

Williston Basin International Airport

 Jamie Kelly | Williston Herald

Williston sees record passenger boarding numbers as airports throughout the state continue to work to return to pre-COVID levels.

North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports reported a 13 percent increase from September 2021. That equals a total of 84,925 airline passenger boardings for the month, only five percent below pre-pandemic passenger counts from September 2019.



