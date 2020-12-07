A federal judge recently struck down North Dakota’s law against disguising caller ID numbers, but that isn’t the last word on the subject as far as the state’s top law enforcement officer is concerned.
And the company CEO who filed the lawsuit that led to the ruling is willing to lend her expertise in an effort to form a law that protects North Dakota consumers without violating constitutional rights.
The practice is called spoofing and it does just that: it spoofs or tricks a phone call recipient into believing a call is coming from a number other than the one where it originated. The North Dakota Legislature in 2019 unanimously passed a law barring the practice in the state, but U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor in a Nov. 9 ruling said the law “has the practical effect of regulating interstate commerce because it is impossible for Plaintiffs to determine whether a call recipient is physically within North Dakota.”
It’s an argument that pitted North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem against Amanda Pietrocola, CEO of the New Jersey company SpoofCard.
Pietrocola’s company, SpoofCard, serves some 5 million customers through what she says is a legitimate business that protects users by shielding their private number when they make business calls. It became especially useful when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans to work from home with little time to prepare, she said. People could call clients from home on a personal cellphone, but the recipient of the call would see an office phone number on caller ID. Clients could safely take the call because they recognized the number.
“It really worked beautifully to help people still be able to conduct business without skipping a beat during a very unprecedented time,” she said.
She challenged the North Dakota law in part on the basis that it’s impossible to tell where a call originates. A person can have a cellphone number with a 701 prefix and continue using it after moving to another state where spoofing is legal. She’s successfully challenged anti-spoofing laws in other states on similar grounds. Her company offers a service that can help businesses keep moving and offer a safe way for people to make calls for goods and services without allowing their personal number to be compromised, she said.
Those arguments don’t hold water with Stenehjem.
“Their business model is deception,” Stenehjem said. “They sell their ability to deceive call recipients into thinking that a call is originating from somewhere it is not, they hijack your own caller ID, and they make money doing it.”
Federal Trade Commission data show some 40 million robocalls — which aren’t the same as spoofed calls — are made in the U.S. every month. North Dakotans so far in 2020 have filed 165 written complaints about unwanted calls, which the attorney general said is “a drop in the bucket” when compared to the actual number of calls that come into the state.
“Most people know there’s not much you can do so they don’t bother to file a complaint with us,” he said.
The 2019 Legislature passed the law unanimously. The state’s citizens were tired of answering spoofed calls and robocalls, Stehehjem said. His office didn’t draft the law but testified in favor of it. The intent of the law was to stop spoofing that was done with the intent to defraud or cause harm, the attorney general said.
The law was well intended but it went too far, Pietrocola said.
“We felt, and the judge agreed with us, that it went against constitutional rights,” she said.
The next step for Stenehjem is an appeal of the ruling or new legislation that protects the state’s residents from spoofing and robocalls.
If Stenehjem and Pietrocola might agree on anything – the two have never met in person – it’s that robocalls and spoofed calls are different. A caller using SpoofCard has to manually input the number being called and the number that will be displayed, Pietrocola said. Robocall software generates “massive amounts of calls per second,” she said, adding that she and her company “do not do anything of the sort.”
“We work very hard to ensure that accounts are monitored, that there are limits to how many calls an account can place per second or per minute,” she said.
Stenehjem understands the two practices are different, but in his view as someone charged with protecting North Dakotans from scams and fraud, “it’s the same deal.”
“People don’t like them, they’re dishonest and they ought to be illegal,” he said.
SpoofCard calls are screened to verify that the recipient is not on their do not call list and that the number used is not on the do not spoof list, Pietrocola said. The company’s clients include call centers that hire outside agencies to monitor customer service; doctors who need to reach a patient but don’t want their personal cell number made public; domestic violence shelters trying to protect a victim’s location; private investigators.
The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which Stenehjem oversees, during investigations uses technology that disguises the number from which agents are calling. The program uses substitute numbers that come from a pool of unassigned numbers, he said.
“It’s a list of numbers nobody has, so we know we’re not hijacking them,” Stenehjem said.
It’s the abuse of spoofing and other technology that the Legislature wanted to stop, Stenehjem said. Pietrocola agrees that’s a good goal, adding that not all companies that sell spoofing services use the same safeguards as her company does.
Until such a law is passed, Stenehjem’s advice to consumers is the same as it has been in the past: don’t pick up a call from a number you don’t recognize; never give out personal information over the phone; and don’t press a number that the caller says will remove you from a call list because it will only make things worse.
“That only lets them know they have an accurate working telephone number that they’ve reached and they will call you some more,” he said.
Pietrocola said she’s worked with legislators across the nation to come up with language that protects consumers and constitutional rights. She’s willing to do the same with North Dakota officials, she said. Stenehjem’s not against that.
“If they’ve got some ideas that will accomplish what the citizens of North Dakota want without deceiving them, we’re always willing to talk,” Stenehjem said.