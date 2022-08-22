Airline seat availability comparison

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 89,865 airline passenger boardings during the recent month of July. This is a decline of 3,057 passengers or a 3.3% decrease in passenger numbers from July of 2021.

North Dakota’s airline passenger counts are currently following a national trend where passenger growth over the last year has leveled to approximately 15% below 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts. This is mainly a result of the limited seat capacity and flight departures that are currently available to the traveling public as those levels continue to remain below pre-pandemic levels.



Tags

Load comments