Abortion remains legal in North Dakota, judge blocks trigger ban for a second time

Just a day before an abortion "trigger ban" law would have taken effect across the state, a North Dakota judge has blocked it for the second time.
On August 25, pending the conclusion of litigation mounted by Red River Women's Clinic - the state's former sole abortion clinic, Judge Bruce Romanick of the South Central Judicial District in Burleigh County granted the motion for a preliminary injunction while the Clinic's lawsuit plays out in court. This ruling means that abortion will remain legal in North Dakota while the case goes to trial.
Romanick's order said that he was persuaded by the arguments put forward by the Clinic saying that the ban would bring significant harm. The order also said that Romanick was not ruling based on his judgement about which side is more likely to win in court, but rather that more time is needed to make proper judgement.
In anticipation of being forced to shut down in North Dakota once the ban took effect, the Red River Women's Clinic, previously located in Fargo, moved a few miles across the state border and reopened in Moorhead, Minnesota earlier this month. This move has left North Dakota without an abortion clinic.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley had previously issued a July 28, 2022 date for the trigger ban to go into effect, but Romanick issued a temporary restraining order blocking the ban, stating that this decision was premature. Wrigley will be defending the ban in court.
The Clinic's lawsuit argues that North Dakota's Constitution guarantees rights to life, liberty, safety, and happiness effectively guaranteeing the right to choose to have an abortion.
Meetra Mehdizadeh, a staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, who is representing the abortion providers in the case, said that the court had "rightfully recognized the harmful impact this ban would have on North Dakotans."
She went on to say that the trigger ban completely disregards the healthcare needs of pregnant women and that it would wrongly punish doctors providing life-saving and critical services to their patients.
"State lawmakers have been so hellbent on cutting off abortion access that they are trampling the North Dakota Constitution," Mehdizadeh said.
The ban that was set to take effect on Friday, August 26 would have made it a Class C felony for a doctor to perform an abortion within the state, except in cases where it could be proven in a court of law that the life of a mother is in jeopardy or in cases of rape or incest.
This ban is based on a law that the Legislature passed in 2007 in case the U.S. Supreme Court ever reversed its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling- which established nationwide constitutional rights to abortion. In June of 2022, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, revoking constitutional rights to abortion.