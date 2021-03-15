MDU’s customer charge for natural gas delivery is already the highest in the region. It’s set to get much higher, however, under the terms of a settlement agreement filed by MDU and the Public Service Commission’s advocacy staff on March 11.
AARP North Dakota was a party to those negotiations, but has dropped out, and filed its objections to the settlement agreement on the afternoon of March 17.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission has set aside two and one-half days for a formal public hearing into the rate request, which begins 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
To attend telephonically, call 1-888-585-9008. The access code is 259-316-322. This is a formal hearing. Public input was already taken March 2.
MDU’s original rate increase request filed last summer asked for $8.972 million, or a 7.8 percent over existing rates. Concurrent with that, the utility filed an interim rate increase that asked for $6.893 million. Those rates went into effect in January.
The settlement rate is almost identical to that amount at $6.886 million, working out to a difference of just $7,085 — a refund of around 2 cents per customer. Since the cost to return that to each customer is more than the value of the refund, the parties agree in the settlement to forgo that.
The non-refundable refund is not where the main problem with the settlement lies, according to Josh Askvig, with AARP North Dakota. The big issue is that the settlement moves an additional $1.7 million into the residential column, and places all of that new burden into a fixed fee that customers cannot affect by decreasing their use of the service.
If the settlement is approved, the fixed customer charge will move from the $20.58 level it increased to in January to $25.91 per month.
“We have evidence on record showing that’s the highest fixed charge in the region,” Askvig said. “In fact, it’s well above their counterparts. It’s almost three times above MDU Montana and MDU South Dakota.”
MDU Montana’s customer charge is $7.80, while MDU South Dakota’s is $9. The next highest rate would be Black Hills Energy in Wyoming, which is $20.
MDU’s position is that residential customers are not paying their fair share of the responsibility for delivery costs. Mark Hanson, representing MDU, told the Williston Herald only that it will “present its case, which includes the settlement agreement with the PSC advocacy staff, at the hearing.”
AARP believes that MDU is making an error in the classification of distribution mains, which, if corrected, would save $1.6 million of the proposed cost shift onto residential households.
Beyond that, Askvig said, the agency continues to have questions about how much of the increased costs are more related to the population boom that was brought on by North Dakota’s oil and gas industry. That has brought thousands of permanent workers to the state, dramatically increasing residential energy demands.
Putting so much of that increased cost, basically sparked by an industry trend which forced companies to rapidly build out infrastructure to serve that new workforce, is just unfair in general, Aksvig suggested. But it is particularly unfair to senior residents who live on fixed incomes and can less easily adjust to all of these increased costs.
Many seniors live in one or two-person households with fixed incomes, Askvig pointed out. A large percentage of those individuals are already trying to save money by aggressively adjusting their temperature dials to levels most would consider cold in the winter, and hot in the summer.
Continuing to shift even more fixed costs onto those consumers guarantees their main means of adjusting becomes less and less effective. It also does nothing to reward those who aggressively conserve energy.
“The interim rate increase in this case took place in January 2021,” AARP’s filing states in its conclusion. “Many residential customers have been paying higher gas bills all through the long winter, while suffering under additional economic stress due to the pandemic. AARP implores the Commission to consider carefully whether they believe such residential customers deserve another rate increase right now.”