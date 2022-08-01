Katelynn's Voice

Kylie Johnson, Maci Paine, Carla Couture and Alissa Smith

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

Twenty-five essay applications arrived at Katelynn’s Voice Foundation sharing personal struggles by those who know firsthand the battle mental health issues and addiction creates. The courage to step outside the box and share their personal story and struggle put them in a position to receive a scholarship from Katelynn’s Voice Foundation.

Katelynn’s Voice is an organization Carla Couture is founder and president of, as a voice for her niece. Couture established the foundation in March and has been raising funds ever since. Sunday, July 31 Katelynn’s voice held its first scholarship awards and barbecue at Spring Lake Park. Couture intends for the event to be annual.



