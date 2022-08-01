Twenty-five essay applications arrived at Katelynn’s Voice Foundation sharing personal struggles by those who know firsthand the battle mental health issues and addiction creates. The courage to step outside the box and share their personal story and struggle put them in a position to receive a scholarship from Katelynn’s Voice Foundation.
Katelynn’s Voice is an organization Carla Couture is founder and president of, as a voice for her niece. Couture established the foundation in March and has been raising funds ever since. Sunday, July 31 Katelynn’s voice held its first scholarship awards and barbecue at Spring Lake Park. Couture intends for the event to be annual.
“Katelynn’s Voice was established to bring some good out of the darkness that had come into our lives after the loss of Katelyn,” Couture said. “My niece struggled with schizophrenia, bipolar, anxiety, depression and a drug addiction. Katelynn’s voice has been established to help those struggling with mental health and/or drug and alcohol addictions.”
The organization is focused on raising money to provide scholarships for those struggling with any one of these illnesses. The scholarship application opens in January each year and encourages those applying to share and talk about their own personal struggle with mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction.
“My focus and work will be on the high school age and younger and bring more awareness to that age group.,” Couture said. “I want them to understand it’s OK if they struggle with a mental illness. It’s OK to talk about it. We need to break the stigmas around mental illness so many people have that causes them to suffer in silence. Which causes many to self medicate and die by death of suicide.”
Katelynn lived here in Williston where she was surrounded by a lot of family. The Katelynn’s Voice scholarships are awarded only to North Dakota entries. The nominees were selected in July for the Williston area. Katelynn went to high school in Montana, so one scholarship was given there in May, donated by Katelynn’s dad Hank. Katelynn went on to graduate from East Grand Forks, so another scholarship was given in Minnesota, donated by Carmell and Eron Mattisson, Katelynn’s mom and stepdad. If funding is available, Katelynn’s Voice will also assist with paying for prescriptions and treatment for those in North Dakota.
“We were able to give out two scholarships instead of one after receiving donations from Rhonda Erickson for $1000 and Charlotte Ferrell and Katie Shannon with Connect US Therapy donated $2000. Katelynn’s Voice Foundation donated $2000,” Couture told the Williston Herald. “One will be received by Alissa Smith and the other will go to Maci Paine.”
Paine told the Williston Herald the day she found out she was one of the nominees selected she was really excited. Paine wrote an essay for the application process about her struggle with mental health, which began in 2018 after the death of her 17-year-old brother Garrett.
“I am doing much better today than I was,” Paine said. “He passed away right before my freshman year. I failed half of my school year that year after my losing my brother. I just wasn’t right in the head. I wasn’t in the right place to focus on anything.”
Her senior year, Paine was able to turn things around.
“My senior year was great. I passed all my classes with A’s and B’s and became part of a really great friend group,” she said. “I found myself. I feel very comfortable in who I am today. Very much.”
Paine got a dog she named Sully about a year ago to help with her anxiety. She told the Williston Herald that her family recognized Sully’s had a great demeanor so Paine began to service train him for a psychiatric dog.
“”The process is long,” Paine said.
Paine will attend Williston State for two years. She also plans to use the scholarship to help cover the cost of books. She is then planning to go on to law enforcement training.
Paine grew up around law enforcement. Her grandfather was a sheriff. Her brother-in-law is a sergeant.
“I have always had an interest in law enforcement,” she said. “My long-term goal is to actually get into the K9 unit.”
Paine wanted to share a message with those battling mental illness or addiction.
“Keep fighting your battles, and it does get better,” she said. “Don’t make yourself just lean on yourself. Let other people help you instead of isolating yourself from life. For me, my friends helped me so much through everything.”
Alissa Smith was the second recipient of a scholarship from Katelynn’s Voice.
“I was so excited to see if I had been chosen for the scholarship that I was continually checking and refreshing the page to see if I had won,” she said. “Then finally my name appeared. I was like, ‘Oh wow.’”
Smith filled out the application because the struggle with mental health was something she could relate to.
“How it affects me now, and especially as a student, it’s important for me to be aware,” Smith said.
Smith is a sophomore in college and will receive her associate degree at the end of the 2023 academic year.
“I plan to transfer, but I am not clear on where yet,” Smith said. “I want to be a psychologist so I can help others.The struggle with mental health is real, so I want to be able to help people not feel the way I felt.”
Smith’s struggle with mental illness is a constant back and forth.
“I feel like it’s never just uphill,” she said. “Sometimes I think I’m doing great. It’s a mix of working on myself and medication, but still there can be constant lows. I think that’s just part of the whole thing with mental illness. There are always setbacks, but I think I’m doing good.”
Couture began receiving messages about another young lady who would benefit from a scholarship from Katelynn’s Voice Foundation. Kylie Johnson, from Williston was the young lady the messages were bringing attention to. They felt Johnson could use financial help to attend college. Couture began reaching out to different individuals to see if there was some way to bring something great into another young lady’s life.
“I visited with Adam Natwick and Devin Bauset with Explosive Enterprises who were one of my contacts,” Couture said. “I found out that Kylie’s dad used to work for Adam as a manager. And they stepped in and provided a $2,500 scholarship to Kylie to go to school this year. So she will be presented with her scholarship today also as a surprise.”
Johnson graduated from high school this year and plans to attend Williston State for two years to receive her associates degree. Kylie was not aware she had been selected for a scholarship until right before the Williston Herald interviewed her.
“The scholarship is going to make things a lot easier, especially with purchasing books,” Johnson told the Williston Herald. “I plan to move up to Mayville after I receive my associate degree in 2024 to study elementary education. Teaching Kindergarten is my goal.”
Johnson’s choice to attend Mayville was not without some research.
“I want to attend Mayville because they get you into the classroom as soon as possible,” Johnson said said. “I can only assume I could possibly have a job opportunity pretty much right out of college.”
The goal for Katelynn’s Voice is to keep raising money, and creating more awareness of mental health and addiction issues facing the youth and adults in the community of Williston.
“We have it so bad in our area with few resources,” Erickson told the Williston Herald. “When you have somebody suffering from mental health issues, there just is no help. We have to travel so far. Most of the therapy places here in town are scheduled a year out.”
Each entry also received gifts thanks to donations from: Rhonda Erickson, Johnathan Korner of Eye Spy Inspections, Steven’s Auctioneers and Darwin and Debbie Stevens.