The 67th Legislative Assembly has now wrapped up its sixth week in session. The policy committees continue to hear testimony and send finalized bills to the Appropriations Committee or to the House floor for a final vote. Cross-over is quickly approaching and the House is steadily preparing to finish the first half of the Legislative session.
On Monday the House dealt with several major issues. The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee recommended a do pass on House Bill 1452, which establishes a Clean Sustainable Energy Authority in North Dakota. The Authority will work to establish and develop a Clean Sustainable Energy Program and make recommendations to the North Dakota Industrial Commission for grant awards and loan approvals. North Dakota is already a national leader in the production of oil, gas, coal, and renewable resources and supporters of this bill believe it will grow and diversify our economy. This bill now goes to the Appropriations Committee for consideration.
The House also passed House Bill 1256, which seeks to further election integrity and security. This bill, if enacted, will prohibit cities and counties in North Dakota from accepting grants or donations from private entities for the administration of local, state, or federal elections. Proponents of this bill advised they think private money should not be used to help administer elections in our state. Testimony on the bill indicated a belief that this legislation is an important step in election safety and security. The bill now goes to the Senate.
On Tuesday the House passed HB 1471 by a 76-18 margin. The bill will further extend property tax exemptions for churches in North Dakota. Specifically, the tax exemption would include all land and buildings owned by a church that is used primarily for religious purposes. Supporters of the bill said this legislation will further support religious freedom in our State as guaranteed by the Constitution. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Also on Tuesday the House passed HB 1205 by a 93-1. The bill formalizes the establishment of the North Dakota Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC). According to the legislation, maternal mortality means the death of a woman who is either pregnant or is within one year postpartum. By formalizing the MMRC, supporters believe the bill will allow the Committee to better collaborate with other states and to participate on a national scale in reducing maternal mortality. Additionally, proponents say this bill will enhance the Committee’s ability to identify, explain, and categorize, and potentially reduce maternal deaths in North Dakota.
On Thursday the House rejected a pair of bills which both related to taxation of tobacco products. HB 1403 increases the state tax on the sale of packages of cigarettes, while HB 1422 seeks a tax increase on all tobacco products generally, sold in North Dakota. Opponents of the bills presented data from studies which they say indicate no correlation between increasing cigarette taxes and decreasing smoking rates. The bill’s opponents further pointed out that a previous initiated measure on this subject was rejected by North Dakota voters in 2016, indicating a lack of public support. Supporters of the bill stated that the tax increase would help cover the healthcare costs associated with tobacco use.
