SB 2180: Each legislative session we have some bills that generate lots of emails, texts, or calls to legislators. SB 2180 was one of those bills. It would have made priests and other members of the clergy acting in the capacity of a spiritual advisor “mandatory reporters” of suspected child abuse or neglect.
The prime sponsor of the bill gave daunting statistics of the number of children that are abused and neglected each year—some children as young as three months old. Many of the abused carry the scars of those events well into adulthood, some never really recovering from it.
However, to many North Dakotans this bill was an encroachment of the state upon religious freedoms and in direct conflict between church and state. Hence, the flood of emails and texts.
On Friday, Jan. 29 the bill was ”withdrawn from further consideration” by the sponsor.
I don’t think the bill would have passed the Senate. The emails and texts sealed the deal. We do listen!
SB 2144: This bill became known as the “Criminal Trespass” bill.
As passed by the Senate, anyone, except hunters and anglers, who enters into fenced land is guilty of criminal trespass. The penalty is a class B misdemeanor for the first offense and a class A misdemeanor for a second or subsequent offenses. Essentially, this closes all fenced land, except to lawful hunters and anglers during hunting and fishing season. A “fence” is described as one that is maintained and capable of containing livestock.
Landowners can prohibit hunting by posting their land with signs that declare hunting and fishing is not permitted. Or, the owner or tenant can designate the land as posted on an online database maintained and authorized by the state.
In the above cases, the landowner must either place his or her name on the posted sign or on the website so users who access the online database for hunting purposes can see it.
The bill is really a compromise. Nobody got everything; everybody got something.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for action.
Bonding Bills: Both houses of the legislature are hearing bills dealing with bonding—in other words, borrowing money for projects instead of paying cash for them.
Governor Burgum included a $1.25 billion bonding package in his budget; Democrats proposed in SB 2040 a $2 billion bill, Republicans one for nearly $800 million in HB 1431. The borrowed money would go for road and bridge construction and repair, career and technology centers, higher education construction projects, flood control, water projects, or grants.
The bills target earnings from the Legacy Fund or the Bank of North Dakota for repayment of those bonds over a 20 – 25 year period of time.
Those who support the concept say it’s wise and prudent to borrow money at 2% or less when waiting to pay cash will increase the costs by 4% or more due to inflation associated with rising costs of materials and labor. It’s kind of like saying, “Do I borrow the money to add on to my house now and pay 2% in interest, or do I wait until I can pay cash and pay substantially more for the same work?”
Another argument is that our roads and bridges need work now. We can’t wait much longer.
The Legacy Fund’s biennial earnings are approaching $500 million.
Other: All three of us District 2 legislators attend a weekly Wednesday morning Bible Study and Fellowship gathering. On March 11 that group will host a Governor’s Prayer Breakfast. It will be a virtual event that anyone can access. As time progresses we’ll provide additional information should you wish to participate.
Again, feel free to contact me at drust@nd.gov with your concerns and input.