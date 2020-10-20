October 20, 2020 — Engineers were sifting flour, but it wasn’t the usual flour that is produced from North Dakota’s golden wheat fields. Instead, engineers were sifting for flour gold in the fields between Towner and Balfour, and the process was proclaimed successful today in 1934.
The area where the gold was being mined had been part of a glacial lake that stretched from Devil’s Lake to Scobey, Montana, and up into Canada. Gold was found in the three separate strata of the bed. Attempts had been made to mine this gold for several years, but there hadn’t been a process of mining it at low enough cost to return a profit.
An experimental plant had been in operation between Towner and Balfour to try and separate the powdery gold from the sand and gravel. The sand was put through a vibrator and screen and placed in settling tanks. The finer particles were treated with both mercury (amalgamation) and cyanide (cyanidation) to expose the precious metal.
“The result was gold,” reported the Minot Daily News, “but gold sufficient to satisfy observers that the system is proven.” The tests of soil yielded anywhere from 10 cents to 40 dollars per ton, “conservatively.”
“There are literally thousands of acres of gold bearing sands in the glacial drift,” reported the Minot Daily, “with literally billions of dollars in new wealth available.”
