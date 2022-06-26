A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot totaling more than $1.6 million. The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing Dancing Drums Explosion — a game created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games and entertainment leader Light & Wonder, Inc.
Mr. Spotted Horse won the million-dollar jackpot over the weekend by matching three Explosion symbols in the Fu Babies bonus on a $5.88 bet. “We are happy to be part of Elton’s winnings and congratulate him,” said Scott Wilson, General Manager at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge. “You are offered the highest jackpots at casinos. We recommend being a part of our Players Club, therefore you get more perks for play and get the most out of your gambling experience.”
Playing at 4 Bears Casino you have the opportunity to increase your chances of winning. For example, you make more money at the casino rather than playing e-tabs. We invite anyone who enjoys e-tabs to come to 4 Bears Casino & Lodge for Vegas style gambling, endless amenities and the opportunity to win large jackpots.
To learn more about 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, visit 4bearscasino.com. For more information on Light & Wonder and Dancing Drums Explosion, visit lnw.com.
About 4 Bears Casino
In operation since 1993, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, located just west of New Town, North Dakota, is North Dakota’s winning destination for gaming, live entertainment, dining, lodging and conventions. Located on beautiful Lake Sakakawea, 4 Bears offers 180 hotel rooms, slots, table games, a sports book, marina, RV park, water park and C store/car wash. Coming soon, River Willow, 4 Bears flagship gaming river boat, will offer 50 slot machines, live blackjack tables, bars and more spread across three whole decks. 4 Bears Event Center also hosts numerous concerts and other events annually.