Saturday night, 13 beautiful candidates took to Williston’s Bakken Auditorium stage to compete for the title, crown, and sash that comes with becoming the next Miss North Dakota 2022. At the end of a very classic and timeless production, Sidni Kast of Minot was shocked when it was announced that she had won.
“It was just surreal and mostly I just feel thankful,” Kast told the Williston Herald about the moment they announced the first runner up ... and it wasn’t her!
“The thing is that every single girl in that group could have been Miss North Dakota. Every single one of us is qualified,” Kast said. She raved about how talented, beautiful, and amazing each of her competitors are, and said that being up there alongside them was one of the best parts about competing.
“This wasn’t my first time running for Miss North Dakota, and the biggest change I made during this running was truly being my authentic self. That I think is what sealed the deal for me,” she said.
After being crowned and taking in those moments on stage, Kast was taken behind the curtains to meet with the Board of Directors of the Miss North Dakota organization. Kast was given a special necklace by them, which is a tradition and something she will now share with all the Forever Miss North Dakotas. They told her to “sit down, take this in, let us be with you, and then let the crazy happen.”
After resting for a few moments, Kast and the board members went to a reception where past Miss North Dakotas, the competitors from the evening, family members, and other VIPs were congratulating her and giving her advice, and taking tons of photos with her.
“Take it all in, each and every moment. Be with the people and don’t take anything for granted. It goes by so fast,” Reyna Bergstrom, 2021’s Miss North Dakota who crowned Kast advised her.
Kast will spend the next year representing North Dakota, and preparing to go on to compete in the Miss America competition in December.
She will be focusing on spreading her Social Impact Initiative, One Body Movement. Focusing on total health — mind, body, and soul — and how they are all interconnected. Kast said she chose this as her initiative because it aligns with her career goals as she is studying to be a physical therapist in Grand Forks.
In preparation for Miss America, Kast will also be perfecting her talent which she showcased on Saturday; singing and playing piano to “Somebody to Love,” by Queen. She said that she chose the song not only because Freddie Mercury is an idol of hers, but also to honor her parents. She described her father as “so rock-n’-roll” and her mother as “more classical music,” and being able to include them both in her talent was very special for her.
The next year has a lot in store for Kast. She will have to choose outfits, practice her talent, and complete Miss America competition orientation. She will also be tasked with keeping up with current events so she can represent North Dakota well and attending events to spread her initiative. All this while she continues college courses.
One of Kast’s goals is to speak at the North Dakota State Student Council Convention during her next year of service. Kast also plans to attend the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023 competition in Dallas, Texas where she will cheer on her Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Olivia Rossland.
Rossland was crowned on Friday evening, after competing against 16 candidates for the title. Kast is excited to grow her relationship with Rossland over the next year, and added that Rossland plans to attend the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in the fall, so they will get to live nearby each other.
Rossland performed a beautiful lyrical dance to “Hold Back the River,” on Friday, and shared her Social Impact Initiative: Journal to Journey, Writing to Heal.
Rossland was crowned by 2021’s Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Emma Tong. Rossland makes the competition’s third winner in succession to be from Williston.
After the grand finale and crowning moment, the Williston Herald was able to catch up with Tong and ask what advice she has for Rossland now that’s she has handed off the title.
“I would tell her to just take in every moment of her year because before she knows it, it’s done... just do everything she can, and just do it as herself and with the most confidence she has,” Tong said.
During the competition nights, both Bergstrom and Tong stood on stage watching a slideshow of photographs with voice-overs describing their past year as the reigning Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2021. Both exited the stage in tears after the recaps, a very emotional moment for everyone in the auditorium.
The next year is going to be a fun one for both Kast and Rossland, and they are sure to represent the Peace Garden State well. Good luck, ladies!