The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released the 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

“The 2022 North Dakota ACFR shows the state in a strong financial position heading into this fiscal year,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette. “With North Dakota’s net position and general fund balance seeing moderate growth, both boast record-highs at $30.13 billion and $10.94 billion, respectively.”



