The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging all North Dakotans to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota for the 2022 Governor’s Photo Contest, as the deadline for entry is soon approaching on Aug. 31.
This year, the categories have been refreshed to encourage more people-centric imagery and to showcase North Dakota’s active outdoor lifestyle and vibrant communities across the state.
Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, Recreation, Wildlife, Scenery, Festivals and Events, and Vibrant Communities.
One winner will be selected in each category and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographer of each selected photo. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best of Show photo will be selected from the winning photographs, and the photographer will receive an additional $300 cash prize and a free, one-year basic membership to AAA.
In addition to the prize money:
Winning photographs may be used in North Dakota Tourism’s newsletters, promotional materials, and social channels as well as AAA publications and social media channels.
Winning photographs will be displayed during the fourth quarter of 2022, through a partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
Winning photographs will be on display at the Morton Mandan Public Library and Mandan Progress Organization Office during the 4th quarter.
Launched in 2004, the annual Governor’s Photo Contest has grown significantly since its beginnings. In its first year, the contest attracted more than 300 submissions. Approximately 17,100 photos have been submitted since the initial launch.
Judging of photos will take place within three weeks of the contest deadline. Winners will be notified via email and/or phone following judging with contest announcements and press releases to be distributed soon thereafter.