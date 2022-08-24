Purchase Access

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is encouraging all North Dakotans to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota for the 2022 Governor’s Photo Contest, as the deadline for entry is soon approaching on Aug. 31.

This year, the categories have been refreshed to encourage more people-centric imagery and to showcase North Dakota’s active outdoor lifestyle and vibrant communities across the state.



