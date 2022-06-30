Renowned Track and Field coach for high school and college athletes and 2 X Olympic Athlete, Clive McDonald trained Williston and area youth at the Summer F.A.I.T.H. League Sprint Camp at Williston High School for four days June 28-July1, 2022. The youth were trained in plyometrics, blocks, hurdles, force application technique, form, explosiveness, and acceleration.
McDonald is also a two-time Jamaica Corporate Area Sprint coach of the year (2016 & 2017), including four consecutive CLAA Conference women’s Cross-Country Championships, two consecutive CIAA Conference women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships, He is an International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) certified coach.
Coach McDonald has competed at the regional and international level as part of the Jamaican Bobsled Olympic team from 2000 in Calgary and 2006 in Torino. He has a BSC in Health and Physical Education.
F.A.I.T.H. League Pro Sprint Camp is a Christ-centered organization with a mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through top-tier, sound instruction that equips young men and women to pursue God’s excellence in all aspects of their lives. Knowing the importance of hard work, discipline, and faith, they strive to ensure our future leaders “obtain the incorruptible crown.”
Richard Cartwright is responsible for bringing McDonald to Williston. Cartwright grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which he told the Williston Herald was at the time an extremely rough part of town.
“I didn’t always have the best coaching. I credit some wonderful teachers and coaches in helping me develop,” Cartwright said. “Not far from where my dad lives is Fayetteville State University. I would always go back and visit. I said if I ever have a chance to give back I would.”
On one of Cartwright’s visits back to Fayetteville State University, a world class coaching staff were training students, including Clive McDonald and Miss Inez Turner, another Jamaican Olympic athlete. Cartwright saw an opportunity to give back.
“I begged Clive McDonald to come to Williston, North Dakota, to see what he could help the youth with here. Something I learned when I was in the military,’ Cartwright said. “My Ranger instructor said, ‘hustle takes no skills.’ So I have to credit Sergeant Provos for that. You go after what you want.”
McDonald is a bobsled, track and field athlete.
“I transfered what I knew in track and field with my speed and strength and applied it to the sport of bobsledding and it took me to the Olympics,” he told the Williston Herald.
McDonald’s position on the bobsledding team was brakeman. He had been a track and field athlete most of his life, mostly because of his size and speed. Multiple times he was invited to join a bobsled program but the timing never coincided with what he was doing at the time.
After McDonald finished his career as a track athlete, a good friend of his invited him to join the training session of a bobsled team. The Norwegian coach at the time liked what he saw immediately, and the rest is now history.
“As I said, track and field had always been my passion, but bobsledding became a new love for me because of the thrill,” McDonald said. “That adrenaline rush that you get from going 91 — 92 miles per hour.”
McDonald learned the importance of keeping his body in good shape because of the dangers of bobsledding and crashing at such high speeds.
“I needed to prepare for the worst,” McDonald said. “It actually segued into me being a coach, because now I could understand the difference. I used to say that the value of timing, the value of angles and all of those techniques needed to maneuver the bobsled were key. I think it helped to make me a better track and field coach because you have multiple perspectives of how things work.”
McDonald came to Williston with the desire to inspire, and teach youths the technical aspect of sprinting.
“The technique of sprinting can sometimes be underrated. People don’t understand what sprinting is,” McDonald said. “I tell the youth. Running fast is one thing. But sprinting is the heart of running fast and there are a lot of technical aspects that go into someone being a top, world-class sprinter. It is not just running from point A to point B so fast. Biomechanics is what makes the difference between you being a successful and just being an average runner.”
McDonald’s advice to all youth aspiring to be great athletes is to be dedicated, driven, and being intrinsically motivated. Proper guidance and a coach to help get you to the level you want to be at and where you need to go is also important.
“I said to a couple of youths yesterday that they have what I didn’t have growing up,” McDonald said. “A world of information and knowledge at their fingertips. So do your research. We are in an era now where sports is big business. It’s not just a game anymore, where you just get up and you play. It’s a big, big business.”
McDonald did not have a good coach. For most of his life he coached himself because he could not afford a coach.
“So part of what I do,’’ McDonald said. “I recognize the limitations that I had as a youngster, and this is why I do what I do. I want to assist them in reaching their goals with some expert instruction and guidance. Coaching is not what I do. Coaching is who I am. My job here is to help youngsters to be the best they can be.”
McDonald believes sports is a great medium that can shed light onto many different aspects of life.
“It is not the be all and end all but it is a great base for athletes to excel,” McDonald said.
When McDonald was getting ready to leave Jamaica in 2017, before he left he ensured that at least seven athletes in his charge received scholarships to USC University. His primary reason for staying was to put them in a position to command a scholarship.
“It wasn’t just about the athletic ability but also the academic ability,” McDonald said. “We stressed to each individual to be the best that they can be on the court, in the field, on the track and in the classroom. And when you have that combination, that holistic approach.The sky’s the limit. I see what I do as a gift; not giving back.”
One of the things that captured the Williston youths attention around McDonald’s success as an athlete was that he did not have a coach.
“I found most inspiring especially about Mr. McDonald is that he didn’t have a coach growing up,” Gabrielle Cartwright said, who is homeschooled. “He still had the drive and determination to make himself better, and how much he cares about the sport, and how much he cares about the athletes has been a real good experience. All the knowledge he has and how much he’s been able to help us out in just a short time.”
Kolton Longmuir, an eighth-grader, was also impressed.
“Learning form and figuring out how to run. All the techniques that can assist me to sprint are pretty cool,” he said.
Logan Longmuire enjoyed not only the learning, but meeting new people. He’s an 8th grader from Stanley as well.
“The techniques are helping me completely change my format to be a better sprinter. I’m noticing a big difference,” he said.
Homeschooler Roman Tannehill was excited about the new workouts he learned.
“I’ve learned alot about the mechanics of running here and a lot of new workouts like plyometric workouts,” he said.