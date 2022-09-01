Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 18, 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.
A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 870 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 45 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 961. The traffic stops also resulted in 215 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 83 uninsured motorists, 99 suspended/revoked license violations, 19 drug arrests, 15 citations for distracted driving, 27 warrants served, and four driving under the influence (DUI) citations.
In 2021, 46% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were not buckled where seat belts were present in the vehicle. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.
High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.