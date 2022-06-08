Educators will reimagine teaching and learning across North Dakota this week during the Governor's Summit on Innovative Education in Dickinson. That coincides with more parents and caregivers across the state now having access to tools that can help them prepare their children for kindergarten at home and at no cost to them. The state has made that possible, extending its partnership with national PreK learning nonprofit Waterford.org to provide the Waterford Upstart early learning solution to 800 families with children entering kindergarten in 2023.
"Waterford Upstart is an educational and family engagement program that has already done so much for so many of our children in North Dakota," North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said. "Because of Waterford's at-home solution and educators' and families' everyday efforts in our Head Start programs, early learning centers and at home, we are better supporting our children and their families as they bridge the learning journey from homes to school.”
The vast majority of North Dakota children who used Waterford Upstart during the 2020-21 school year:
- had parents or caregivers who were confident about helping their children transition to kindergarten
- started kindergarten with literacy skills most children have toward the end of the kindergarten year
- entered kindergarten comprehending what they read at a first-grade level
"Waterford Upstart is not preschool. It's something moms, dads, grandparents, aunties and uncles can do at home to supplement the education children get in their everyday environment. Kindergarten teachers across the state are able to welcome young people into their classrooms who are ready to learn on the first day of school, as well as families who already feel connected to their children’s learning," North Dakota Head Start Collaboration Administrator Carolyn Kueber said.
Waterford Upstart is an in-home, PreK learning solution that prepares 4-year-olds for formal learning in the year before they start school. Families are given tools — including a computer and internet access at no cost to them — to become their children's first and most influential teachers. The program provides positive parent-child interactions while delivering personalized, online instruction that is fun and engaging 15 minutes a day, five days a week. Families are supported by a coach and can sign up to receive push notifications with tips to continue engaging their children offline.
"Even with all of the hard work going on in Head Starts, learning centers, classrooms and homes throughout North Dakota, not every family has the opportunity to secure professional support and guidance. North Dakota leaders get that. It's why they decided to keep investing in 4-year-olds and make sure children are set up for success," Waterford.org national spokesperson Kim Fischer said.
To date, nearly 1,800 North Dakota families have participated in Waterford Upstart.
Nationally, according to independent research, the average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level and maintains those gains through fourth grade.
To learn more or register your child, visit Waterford.org.