Trinity Health Foundation will host its sixth annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser on Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Dakota Square ARCO, located at 1520 24th Ave SW in Minot.
Activities throughout the day include specials on Coca-Cola products, a dunk tank sponsored by Heritage Insurance Services, food trucks, bounce houses, hourly door prizes, and raffle prize drawings.
To be eligible for the Grand Prize drawing, purchase eight or more gallons of fuel at Dakota Square ARCO on Saturday, September 9th, and receive an entry for the prize drawing of Free Gas for a Year donated by First International Bank & Trust (a $75 gas certificate per week for 52 weeks) 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
A percentage of sales on fuel and in-store purchases on the day of the event will be donated to Fuel the Fight.
Fuel the Fight raises funds to provide gas vouchers for Trinity Health CancerCare Center patients traveling for treatments.
Fuel the Fight raffle tickets are available at Dakota Square Arco, Homesteaders Restaurant, Trinity Health Foundation, Trinity Health CancerCare Center, online at www.trinityhealth.org/foundation/fuel-the-fight-raffle-tickets/ or by calling 701-857-2430. Twenty prizes are included in the raffle and have been donated by various local businesses. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20.
Schedule of events:
Bounce Houses: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hourly Prize Drawings: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Food Trucks: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dunk Tank sponsored by Heritage Insurance Services; 1 - 5 p.m.
Trinity Health Foundation was established in 1922 to assist in the establishment of Trinity Hospital. Over the last 100 years, the foundation has been supported through the financial stewardship of individuals, families, foundations, corporations, civic clubs, and other organizations, with the purpose of significantly impacting healthcare and the quality of life in the region. Through generous donations, we are able to fulfill our mission of creating a system of care that provides the most significant impact on health and wellness throughout northwest North Dakota.