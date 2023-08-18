Trinity Health Foundation will host its sixth annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser on Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Dakota Square ARCO, located at 1520 24th Ave SW in Minot.

Activities throughout the day include specials on Coca-Cola products, a dunk tank sponsored by Heritage Insurance Services, food trucks, bounce houses, hourly door prizes, and raffle prize drawings.



