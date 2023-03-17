The owners of Fresh Palate and The Empty Bobbin are moving their businesses to a new location in Downtown Williston.
Lacey Dixon and Taryn Sundby are purchasing the building at 214 Main Street to their house specialty foods store and quilt shop. The City of Williston approved up to $48,000 from the Williston STAR Fund to help with the project. The funds are from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program.
“This (Fresh Palate) has been a staple piece of what economic development does for our community,” said Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko. “We have worked with them from early on when they were renting a small space and now, they are purchasing their own building.”
The Flex PACE program provides funds for projects that do not meet the primary sector criteria for PACE. The Bank of North Dakota and Williston STAR Fund provide funds at a 2:1 ratio to buydown the interest on the project’s loan.
“The program allows us to work in tandem with the applicants and lenders to determine the best course of action for each project,” said Wenko. “Some ventures are years in the making and not every project passes the vetting process. We strive to support efforts that will succeed and enhance our community. In this case, Fresh Palate has been a shining example.”
Another project receiving funds from the Flex PACE program was B & G Roust-A-Bout Service, Inc. Alex Alexandrou is seeking to purchase the business from its private equity group and make it 100 percent locally owned. The commission approved up to $65,000 for the buyout effort.
The Williston STAR Fund has been assisting entrepreneurs for more than 30 years through its voter-approved one cent city sales tax. Seventy-five present of the sales tax helps off-set infrastructure costs in the city while the remaining twenty-five percent assists with business development and retention and jobs creation.
The following applications were approved for funding from the Williston STAR Fund in March, 2023:
Flex PACE Applications
Fresh Palate/The Empty Bobbin: The co-owners are purchasing and renovating the building at 214 Main Street in Downtown Williston. Lacey Dixon and Taryn Sundby were granted up to $48,000 to buy down the interest on the loan for the project. The Fresh Palate provides supplements, specialty diet foods, and a coffee bar while The Empty Bobbin offers fabric sales, quilting long arm services, and sewing machine technical services.
B & G Roust-A-Bout Service, Inc.: Alex Alexandrou is seeking to buy B&G Oilfield Services from its private equity group and make it 100 percent locally owned. He received up to $65,000 from the Flex PACE program to buy down the interest on the loan for the acquisition. B&G provides oilfield services exclusively to the Bakken.
Childcare Grant Applications
The Woods Childcare Center: Mikeesha Woods was granted up to $16,500 to assist in opening a childcare center at the Sand Creek Town Centre. The funds will be used for rent, supplies, equipment, and materials. The daycare will accommodate up to 12 infant and 18 child spaces.
The following applications received final approval from Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko:
Mini Match Applications
Exhale Yoga & Wellness: The business was granted up to $5,000 to purchase a sign for their Main Street location. Exhale offers yoga, meditation, and fitness classes as well as activewear and wellness products.
Annual Childcare Renewal Applications
Deb Beard: The daycare received up to $1,400 for renewing its North Dakota Childcare license.
Mary Wegley: The daycare received up to $1,400 for renewing its North Dakota Childcare license.
The STAR Fund board of directors meets monthly at the Williston Center for Development. For more information about starting or expanding a business in Williston, contact Keith Olson with the Small Business Development Center at (701) 570-4260 or keith.r.olson@willistonstate.edu.