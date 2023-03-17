The Empty Bobbin

The owners of Empty Bobbin are purchasing and renovating the building at 214 Main Street in downtown Williston.

 Maddie Davis | The Williston Herald

The owners of Fresh Palate and The Empty Bobbin are moving their businesses to a new location in Downtown Williston.

Lacey Dixon and Taryn Sundby are purchasing the building at 214 Main Street to their house specialty foods store and quilt shop. The City of Williston approved up to $48,000 from the Williston STAR Fund to help with the project. The funds are from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program.



Tags

Load comments