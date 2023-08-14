WSC

Aerial photo of the Williston State College campus.

 Williston State College

Williston State College is excited to kick off its seventh Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) from Sunday, August 20, to Friday, August 25. Teton WOW aims to help new students transition smoothly into college life with a mix of orientation programs and social events.

Started in Fall 2016 by then-Student Life Coordinator, Karissa Kjos, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties and aims to create a welcoming and engaging environment for students, supporting their academic success and college experience.



