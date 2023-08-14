Williston State College is excited to kick off its seventh Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) from Sunday, August 20, to Friday, August 25. Teton WOW aims to help new students transition smoothly into college life with a mix of orientation programs and social events.
Started in Fall 2016 by then-Student Life Coordinator, Karissa Kjos, the Teton Week of Welcome (WOW) celebration is intended to ease first-semester anxieties and aims to create a welcoming and engaging environment for students, supporting their academic success and college experience.
“Welcome Week stands as a pivotal occasion, fostering connections, diverse exploration, and personal development. Crafted with care, this event offers a seamless segue into college life, cultivating lasting relationships that bolster both educational and individual triumphs. As the college readies to welcome fresh faces, it's a reminder that education thrives not only in textbooks but also in the connections and experiences that shape a well-rounded college sojourn, “said Megan Kasner, Vice President of Student Services.
There will be a mix of student orientation programs and informational sessions on everything from academics, athletics, and residence life. Other fun activities throughout the week include a welcome back social on Sunday, August 20, create your own stuffed animal, and convocation, on Monday August 21, at 10am in the Skad Gym.
Though most Teton WOW events are not open to the public, WSC welcomes the community to attend the last Summer Nights on Main downtown event on Thursday, August 24.
“I couldn't be more thrilled about the imminent arrival of Welcome Week. This event marks the beginning of an incredible journey for our new students, and I am particularly excited to witness the vibrant energy as they move into our residence halls. Living on campus has consistently shown to have a positive impact on students' academic success and personal growth. Statistics demonstrate that students who reside on campus are more engaged in campus activities, have higher retention rates, and graduate at an elevated rate compared to their peers. The camaraderie and support that living on campus offers are unparalleled, creating an environment where lifelong friendships are forged, and a genuine sense of community takes root. As we gear up for 'Welcome Week,' I look forward to welcoming our students to their new home and setting the stage for an enriching and transformative college experience,” said Chris Kadrmas, Director of Student and Residence Life.