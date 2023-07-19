featured "Sensory-friendly hours" to take effect at Wal-Mart By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Your shopping experience at Walmart may be slightly different between the hours of 8 and 10 a.m. on Saturdays through August.All Wal-Mart stores will dim the lights and turn the radio down to create a more calming shopping environment to help children with sensory issues.The new "sensory-friendly hours" started July 8 in most stores, but will start July 22 in areas that schools don't start until after labor day.The goal of the hours is to make a more pleasant shopping experience for those with sensory issues, especially children, who may be in the store for back-to-school shopping with their families.Another change they will make for those two hours is changing to static images on screens, going away from moving images.The word spread quickly on social media, with many readers asking why they didn't make the changes full-time."How about doing that all of the time?" said one post while another one stated "Love this. That was one thing I miss during the height of lockdown. The stores were quiet and slow and no one around."The hours won't keep anyone else from shopping, but if you walk in on Saturday and things seem a little calmer, there's a reason behind that. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Arrest made in accident injuring two Grand Theatre catches fire Wednesday night "Sensory-friendly hours" to take effect at Wal-Mart Williams County Sheriff's looking for Michael Jon McCreary Mayor Klug ill, Bekkedahl to step in Boom 18U season concludes after state tournament Guardian Med discontinues Williston air medical services Fundraiser for Gideon Anderson Friday WHS Coyote Clay Target League represent Williston at National Championship New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT