North Dakota and Montana Senators got involved to be a part of the solution to the baby formula shortage crisis. Their efforts led to Congress passing legislation to help address the shortage.
Senator John Hoeven helped to introduce the Access to Baby Formula Act which gives the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) the authority to be more flexible during times of crisis such as natural disasters, public health emergencies, or recalls and shortage events like our country is currently facing.
This flexibility will allow families who rely on the Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to purchase any brand or type of formula available, instead of having to adhere to restrictions of brand and type. This legislation will also require that formula manufacturers who provide formula for WIC to have a plan in place on how they will respond to shortages in the future, so families can be sure they will have the formula they need.
Both chambers of Congress have now passed the bill, and it will now go to the President to be signed into law.
“We welcome the prompt passage of our bill to address the shortage of baby formula,” said Hoeven. “At the same time, we need answers from the FDA about this shortage occurred.”
Hoeven isn’t the only one asking for answers; Senator Cramer along with several others drafted a letter demanding answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding their inadequate investigation into the Abbott manufacturing plant and failure to mitigate the nationwide formula shortage.
“It’s concerning that FDA and key officials in the Administration did not anticipate this crisis or take action within days following Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall,” read the letter. “Families are getting to the brink of pursuing unsafe and potentially dangerous options to feed their infants.”
The senators are requesting a detailed timeline of the FDA’s inspection of the Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan, a full explanation of the Agency’s efforts to ensure that all imported formula meets the same standards of safety and nutrition as U.S. manufacturers, a complete explanation of actions taken by the FDA to increase access to formula and bolster the supply chain, and a detailed explanation outlining how the FDA plans to prevent any future shortages from occurring in the future.
Earlier this month, the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans (FORMULA) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Montana Senator Steve Daines. If passed by Congress, this bill will temporarily waive trade and regulatory barriers for companies that manufacture formula, to help bolster the supply. The bill also provides flexibilities for families in the WIC program so they could purchase a wider variety of formula brands to accommodate limited stock in stores.
"It is critical that we combat this formula shortage and bolster the supply chain in order to get formula back on the shelves immediately," said Daines.