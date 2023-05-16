Sen. Kevin Cramer (copy)

Sen. Kevin Cramer

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) joined Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) in submitting a comment letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona regarding his department’s proposed changes to Title IX.

The rulemaking would force schools to allow biological males and females to compete against each other in sports, undoing critical, longstanding safeguards for women’s athletics.



