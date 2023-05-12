Sen. Kevin Cramer (copy)

BISMARCK — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), member of the Banking Committee, co-sponsored the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act.

“The never-ending flow of illegal drugs coming into our country has reached an unprecedented level, and these deadly drugs are taking the lives of Americans every day. Enough is enough,” Cramer said in a press release. “We must push back against this scourge by cutting off the profits of these criminals.”



