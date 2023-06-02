WASHINGTON — Sen. John Hoeven last week joined Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-Idaho) in introducing legislation to hold the Taliban accountable with sanctions for terrorism, human rights abuses and drug trafficking, among other offenses.

“The Biden administration’s reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan has allowed that nation to backslide, which again serves as a haven for terrorists and drug trafficking, while its people suffer under severe human rights abuses,” said Hoeven. “Our legislation rightly imposes tariffs, and supports our allies in doing the same, in order to hold the Taliban accountable and push the regime to make real reforms, prevent the spread of terrorism and build a truly representative government that respects the natural rights of its people.”



Tags

Load comments