Senator Cramer honors fallen officer Jake Wallin on the Senate Floor.

 Screenshot from Senator Cramer's speech

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2023.

“While we are slowly learning the details of this senseless and tragic day, we know Officer Wallin is a hero who died serving his community. Heroes like Jake bravely respond to the call and serve without hesitating, without knowing what might be around the corner or the end of the parking lot,” said Senator Cramer.



