The proposed plans for the old Ford building in downtown, accepted by the City of Williston, call for a mixed-use property featuring a large event center, winery and restaurant, coffee shop, space for retailers and a commercial kitchen.
The Williston City Commission has accepted a proposal from Scully Design Build Inc. to purchase and rehabilitate the building commonly known as the “old Ford building” in Downtown Williston, the city announced Friday in a press release.
The property is at 202 1st Ave. E.
The commission sought proposals for ideas that would complement and benefit the Williston trade region in late 2022. Three proposals were considered. The commission awarded the project to Scully Design Build at its meeting on Tuesday.
Shawn Wenko, interim city administrator, said the City of Williston has been committed to revitalizing Downtown Williston. He said this project will pair nicely with other improvements in the area.
“We look forward to seeing this project progress,” Wenko said in the press release. “Adding more meeting space, dining opportunities and new options for small retailers will drive additional foot traffic and enhance the other businesses that have invested in Downtown Williston.”
“The crown jewel of the building will be the 10,000-square-foot event center,” Tess Scully, president of Scully Design Build, said in the release. “The event center will attract conferences, weddings, events and concerts to Williston.”
Scully added that they plan to give the space a much-needed makeover.
“We will give it a modern rustic look that will provide the right touch for local or destination events and bring many people to downtown,” she said.
Scully Design Build will begin renovations after completing the design phase in late summer. Completion is planned for the fall/winter of 2024.
Scully said she is excited to turn the building into a vibrant attraction in Downtown Williston.
“My dream for the Ford building is to recreate the space into a gathering place for all. It will include an event center for meetings, conferences, weddings, events and music; an urban winery with a relaxing space for conversation, a glass of wine, small plates concepts and local live acoustic music; retail space for a coffee shop, cake bakery, florals, hats and clothing; plus a restaurant and commercial kitchen for rental opportunities for local caterers and food events.”