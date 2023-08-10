Transportation forum

Alexis Jacobs (far left), transportation director for Harlow's School Bus Service in Williston, addressed questions from parents at a transportation forum held Wednesday afternoon. Seated with Jacobs are Ken Bischof (center), director of operations with Harlow's and Darla Ratzak (right), director of student services, safety and compliance with Williston Basin School District #7.

Along with the growing pains that have come with the reorganization of the Williston Basin School District #7 comes transportation issues, which include having limiting perimeters on who will get bussing services in the upcoming school year.

At a transportation meeting at the Williston Basin School District #7 office Wednesday afternoon, representatives from Harlow’s School Bus Service – a bus company contracted by the school district earlier this year to provide bussing services – and the school district discussed transportations plans for the upcoming school year.



