Along with the growing pains that have come with the reorganization of the Williston Basin School District #7 comes transportation issues, which include having limiting perimeters on who will get busing services in the upcoming school year.
At a transportation meeting at the Williston Basin School District #7 office Wednesday afternoon, representatives from Harlow’s School Bus Service – a bus company contracted by the school district earlier this year to provide busing services – and the school district discussed transportations plans for the upcoming school year.
One bone of contention for parents attending the meeting was the limitations for busing: after special education students, who receive priority, students from Kindergarten through fifth grade will be bussed. This was a fact not originally communicated to parents, as some parents noted during the meeting, citing the school district’s website, which states otherwise.
According to a Frequently Asked Question page on the school district website, “McKinney-Vento and Special Education will have priority for busing, followed by students in grades K-4, however at Missouri Ridge, Grade 5 will be transported as well. Grades 5-12 will be eligible on an availability basis.” (McKinney-Vento is a reference to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law created to support the enrollment and education of homeless students.) The FAQ adds that “if you reside outside city limits and are within the (school district) boundaries, your family will receive bus services.”
However, it was pointed out that a child’s grade level was not noted for those living outside city limits.
Paula Lankford, director of public relations at Williston Basin School District #7, acknowledged during the meeting that “it does look like we have a little bit of showing up to do” regarding the miscommunication “and that will be a priority for me.”
“If we have a discrepancy, we will figure out something for that,” said Darla Ratzak, director of student services, safety and compliance with Williston Basin School District #7. “I know the ultimate goal down the line … (is) we want to bus as many kids as we can in the district. We have to start somewhere.”
Alexis Jacobs, transportation manager for Harlow’s in Williston, noted that even with students Kindergarten through fifth grade, “we are maxed out on our bus routes.”
“We obviously want to service all kids,” Jacobs said.
Priorities in place
Right now, Harlow’s is focused on setting routes for the school year, said Alexis Jacobs, transportation manager with Harlow’s in Williston.
“Those are still in the works. We just about have them done,” Jacobs said.
Harlow’s has received “hundreds of requests” for transportation from parents, she said, adding that those requests are being assigned to routes. Using Routefinder, software purchased by the school district prior to their contract with Harlow’s, Jacobs explained that “it helps us create the routes. We’re able to assign students to the routes and soon enough, in the works, we will have eventually communications for the parents to be able to have an app on their phone to show them where their students are on the bus.”
Harlow’s three priorities currently are making sure buses are DOT inspected, drivers have passed training, screenings and background checks and that routes are found for students, explained Ken Bischof, director of operations for Harlow’s.
Regarding bus drivers, the driver pool is developing and “very responsive,” Bischof said.
“In Williston, we have had a very good response for drivers,” he said. “The biggest thing for us right now is getting them fully licensed and trained. As it stands right now, we have names with every routes, so we have the routes filled, as long as everything continues as is.”
To start the 2023-24 school year, Harlow’s will provide 12 general transportation routes, nine rural and three inner-city.
“We will have five Sp. Ed. routes to start this school year as well,” Jacobs said. “With how routing is going and what I’m seeing as we’re trying to get students registered for buses, there are a ton of students, so I’m hoping that even throughout the school year, I’ll be able to bring on two more additional routes throughout the school year as well.”
Between the seven elementary schools in the school district, routes for inner city busing routes are determined by student data supplied by the school district in conjunction with the transportation requests from parents, Jacobs said. “It’s looking at where is the best place to service students and based on their location.”
School districts change throughout the year, including additional transportation registrations in the first month, Bischof noted. Harlow’s may find that students who are registered for transportation aren’t riding the bus, which would “open up some of the routes or extend those routes.”
“We definitely want to utilize our buses as much as we can to service as many students as possible. We’re trying to make sure when school starts that we’re servicing the priority we’ve been given,” Jacobs said. “From there, I would be more than happy to service more kids at older ages or more areas. Obviously, our main priority are the students. We want to do that as much as possible and service as many areas as possible and as many kids as possible. That’s definitely our priority.”