At a special meeting of the Willison Basin School District #7 board Monday evening, ballots from the Aug. 8 special election were canvassed and tallied with the final result – the maintenance of board members Chris Jundt, John Kasmer and Kyle Renner – not deviating from the original results.
During the special meeting, board members Sarah Williams and Cory Swint looked through ballots which were set aside by election officials.
Of the 60 total ballots that were canvassed, 26 were accepted, said Kent Anderson, business manager for the Williston Basin School District #7. Signature issues were the main cause of some of the ballots being put aside, as noted during the meeting, with many not counted. Other examples included spoiled ballots which had too many candidates selected, such as four candidates rather than the prescribed three, without a corrective action made by the voter. (Some also made marks of correction action, which were then allowed by Swint and Williams.) Some ballots were also postmarked after the due date.
The majority of the accepted ballots were in favor of Jundt, Kasmer and Renner, the school board members up for recall, while six ballots had marks for Ryan Park, Jonathon Griener and Sharlet Mohr, the challengers in the election. However, there were a number of ballots which were marked in support of a variety of candidates, both new candidates and those who were being recalled.
With the ballots canvassed and tallied, the final results of the school board election were Renner, 1,319; Kasmer, 1,307; Jundt, 1,235; Park, 728; Greiner, 726; and Mohr, 675.
"These individuals have been chosen to represent the community's interests, advocate for quality education and collaborate on important decisions that shape the future of our schools," a press release from the school district said. "We extend our appreciation to all candidates who participated in the election and to every voter who exercised their civic duty. Your engagement in this process underscores the significance of our education system and its role in our community's growth."