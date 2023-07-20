It was a packed room on Wednesday, July 19 for the school board candidate forum that saw all six candidates running for election on August 8.
The forum, hosted by Tom Simon of Williston Trending Topics and Coyote 98.5 FM, was broadcast live on Facebook as well as the radio and included questions from the audience and readers of The Williston Herald.
Background
Chris Jundt, current school board president, John Kasmer and Kyle Renner, current vice president, are being recalled by challengers Ryan Park, Sharlet Mohr and Jonathan Greiner.
The three challengers have distributed door hangers around the community stating a recent state-led financial audit being the reason the three current members are being recalled.
The hanger goes on to explain that 21 discrepancies were found in the audit with more than $6.2 million in debt unreported in financial statements; more than $1.2 million in credit card expenses without clear school board approval and a sample of filed expenditures revealed more than $600,000 in misclassified expenses, with a potential error projected to be more than $2.9 million.
When asked by Simon if the numbers were correct on the door hanger and if Greiner took responsibility for the hangar Greiner stated, "From what I understand there were 21 discrepancies found in the audit and the intent was to be transparent that's why there's a scan for the audit. I believe this is pulled straight from the audit. I think if anyone were to scan this code right here, and I highly recommend it, you can read through the audit and find this data. That's what I believe."
Simon then asked Jundt if he believed the hangar was accurate to which he replied, "I honestly haven't looked at it."
Kasmer was asked about the numbers to which he was unsure of the numbers.
"I am not 100 percent sure of every one of these numbers but I've never heard where some of this money has gone and nobody knows where it's at that part I never heard, so I don't know." said Kasmer.
The forum got underway with brief opening statements from each candidate explaining why they were running.
Kasmer spoke on the need for new school as kids are currently learning in modular buildings, yet other schools have their students in actual school buildings. He went on to speak about his experience on boards, previously serving on District 1 board 24 years ago and wanted to serve again to help bring the community together.
Jundt was next. Jundt introduced himself before stating that children our the future and need to be given the tools to succeed. Jundt explained he has served with many organizations throughout the community and consistency matters.
"We have accomplished many things in a short amount of time but there is much work that needs to be done." stated Jundt.
Mohr opening her statement explaining she is an outspoken person that doesn't come across as political correct all the time but will tell the truth.
"People need to hear the truth in this community, as well as being heard. Elected officials should be held accountable and answer to every student, teacher and community they serve," said Mohr. "Yes the school board should have continuity however there should not be any forced hands with board members to go against their own integrity."
Greiner opened next agreeing with Kasmer that unity is important before going into his background with Basin Safety in Williston and Culture Forge.
"I've served on a lot of boards here including Child evangelism fellowship and Youth for Christ here in Williston and as far as being backed by anybody I definitely have a lot of supporters in town," said Greiner. "I had some freshman in high school handed out these banners the other day. I don't represent any one group. The group I want to represent is the community and the Williston kids."
Greiner discussed that he doesn't see a lot of leadership and stated he would prove that he is a leader throughout the forum.
Renner spoke next on his background and being part of a school board since 2018.
"The current mission and vision of the school is to inspire and prepare students for the next stage of work, life and education and I think the school is doing that," said Renner. "There's a lot of positive things happening in the classroom. We've seen academic growth, increased participation in athletic programs. I envision the next two years we will be implemnting more governance and results policies. What is going to be our metric for success? What type of testing are we going to use to determine if our kids are successful or not?"
Discussing boundaries, buildings, staff recruitment and retention and community engagement was also on the list for Renner.
Park was the final panelist. Park spoke about not being a native, but rather Washington giving him an outside view while also being a foster parent and he has seen different things the school does well.
"We currently have three foster children in our home and over the years we have had numerous foster children that have attended the various schools within the district so I have seen a lot of the great things that our schools do for our children and I'd love to see more from our schools."
Park spoke on his military background and his experiences as a husband and father.
Audience Questions
A Herald reader wrote in and asked a question of the three recalling the current board members.
Q: Given a private forensic audit could run $300 to 500 dollars an hour and could involve 6-8 years many would agree that D7 is doing their fiduciary duty to D7 by not pursing an audit. Would the money and time involved be better spent toward the students as well as implementing sound financial practices and follow-up to assure mistakes of the past district are not repeated?
Greiner: "That's a good question. So we spent 131,000 on the audit, just pulling numbers from that audit it looks like we are missing about $7 million, it could be $8 million with around $160 million in just general journal entries which are typically reserved for non-real expenses. I'll be honest there are a lot of nmbers with the district that has a $50 million or so budget, so if we have a $65 million and 10 percent is missing. If we are ASB bank for example and I depost $65 million in the bank and at the end of the year you said $6 million is missing, I would't continue to invest my money either. What sort of work would you do Chris to find $6 million dollars? How much would you spend to find that money? Would you spend $350 to find $6 million?
Jundt replied: "Let's start with the audit that you're referencing. Where are you getting that $7 million is missing? Specifically asking which page in the district 1 audit are you referencing? Are you saying missing, gone out of the district why don't you clarify the word missing?"
Greiner clarified the auditor said the evidence was not provided for this amount of money.
Jundt then continued: "At this point I wouldn't spend one more dollar on a forensic audit or any sort of additional audit related to the June 30 of 2021 District 1 audit."
Jundt continued that a forensic audit implies that there has been some sort of fraud or criminal activity and that no evidence had been presented to him to indicate that.
Q: Why are all the teachers quitting?
Jundt answered the question as it was directed to him from a viewer on Facebook.
"I think there's been a variety of reasons listed in the resignation letters. Each teacher has their own specific reason and all of those reasons are public knowledge. I can't speak for all of the teachers but each have their own individual reasons."
A follow-up question was asked - What would you do in the next term to fix that?
"I think the current board has done a number of things in terms of staff recruitment and retention," replied Jundt. "I thin we put together a nice compensation package both with the Teachers Association as well as with the Administrators Association this last round of negotiations. We have one of the highest paid salaries and benefits here in Williston to hopefully retain and attract talent, an ARC membership and I think it really comes down to culture and the public and this is not an issue that is isolated to Williston."
Jundt went on to explain that he believes that a general public across the country that doesn't want to let teachers teach.
"Teachers spend more time answering emails with people telling them how to teach in their classroom," said Jundt. "These are the professionals that went to school to get an education degree when the general public here in Williston, North Dakota and across the country get's back to letting educators educate we won't have a lot of these recruitment and retention issues."
Park also answered the question stating he would meet with teachers and find out what their biggest concerns are and get suggestions from them.
"It doesn't do any good to put together a plan without knowing first what's going on," said Park. "Once we have that we can develop a comprehensive plan with the school board, staff, all the educators to provide something that will work for everyone."
Renner spoke on the fact that the human resources department does exit interviews, something the board is not involved with and believes that is an operational thing.
"One thing we did was give them more personal days up to four," said Renner. "Making sure we have a good leader, a good superintendent are things we can do for good retention."
Renner also mentioned the classrooms, not very good AC or ventilation could be improved.
Renner mentioned he hasn't seen resignations because they don't feel unheard, aside from one. The rest have been families moving or other personal reasons.
Greiner was given a chance to answer what he would do to fix the problem if elected.
"The reasons the teachers say and the reasons that you guys say [the current board members] are different," said Greiner. "I don't think it's because they are getting too many emails or because they aren't allowed to teach. I do think that they don't feel supported."
Mohr expressed that she agreed with Greiner.
"If you don't have an administration supporting you and sitting with you and learning what your needs are then you're going to fail," said Mohr. "I just want to help them succeed."
Kasmer answered the question but started off with stating that they don't negotiate with individual teachers.
"We are negotiating with WIA, a board. It's very different than a normal business," said Kasmer. "School is hard these days and frankly parents send their kids to school and want us to be babysitters, to teach them, everything."
Kasmer discussed the issues of behavioral problems with kids in todays schools and that it is hard to be a teacher, but the board is trying to change the thinking that the superintendent doesn't relate to the teachers.
Q: What the first goal for each candidate would be should they be elected.
Jundt: Improving academic performance in the school district.
Mohr: Giving a voice to the voiceless.
Greiner: Unifying the board and the community as well as the teachers and administrators.
Renner: Implementing more governance and setting up indicators.
Park: Build trust with the community so we can move forward.
Kasmer: To see our children achieve a higher standard.
Q: How does the school board balance the need to provide a quality education with the need to balance the taxpayer burden?
Kasmer: If we do our job and supply our children with the proper things to due and achieve excellence in education I don't think there's any problem with the money with our constituents.
Jundt: Academic achievements is first and foremost and that certainly has to be balanced with collection of property taxes, however I think it is important to note that the majority of the school district is funded through the State of North Dakota and not local property taxes.
Mohr: Collaborate with the community and community and work as a team to make everything better.
Greiner: Whether it's state or local it's all taxpayer money. You have to know where your money is at first. If you don't know where your money is it's difficult to invest wisely. Until we get the finances right it's difficult to find out where it's best to invest.
Renner: I believe you saw at the budget hearing each year you show your expenses. You show your expenses and what you need for the following year. I don't think we have a lot of power in that to go too far.
Park: We need to identify the inefficiencies and the money that is being spent that is not being well used to educate our youth, to balance this need we need to understand where it's going, how it's being spent and is it being effective or being wasted.
Q: How would you appeal to the homeschooling mothers that don't have confidence in the school district?
Kasmer: Homeschooling is getting bigger and bigger all over the country and I would invite them to come look at what's going on in the Williston School District today. I can't help what happened three or four years ago but we are changing the things that are happening and I would invite those moms to come in and see what's happening.
Jundt: I respect everybody's opportunity related to school choice. How do you develop the trust and get these homeschool students to return to the public education environment I think it starts with stability and consistency and if we are going to change board members every 6, 12, 18 months, we are going to change superintendents every other year, business manager every other year people will be taking to homeschool. Proof is in results and you need stability.
Mohr: I would start by hearing their concerns on why they don't trust the school board. Maybe there are people who have been shunned for groups they are in. I don't know anything about the homeschooling moms so I guess I would start by getting to know them and not shunning them in the community and calling them names.
Greiner: I think having nicer schools would be a big help. If your living room is nicer than the classroom you're taking your kids to that's not always a good thing, but I don't believe that's the main thing. Abraham Lincoln, one room schoolhouse, one of the greatest leaders in American history. I have talked to some of the moms, I don't know a lot about Moms for Liberty but they had every single republican candidate in the Union at their event in Pennsylvania at their event last week, they are kind of legit. I agree shunning those groups probably isn't a good thing. I do know a lot of the homeschool moms, they want their kids to have the best possible education. Currently in Williston, pass rate of graduating seniors is about 70 percent.
Renner: I think people homeschool for all sorts of reasons. I think what the school board can do is make sure the kids are safe while they are at school, that they are learning, growing academically, they are being accepted, just have a safe school system that they know their kids are well taken care of.
Park: I spent part of my elementary years being homeschool because my family didn't trust the schools and what they were teaching children. I know several of the moms and they have the same concerns my mom had. They don't trust the curriculum and they don't trust the school is going to educate them properly to provide them for a strong future.
Q: Is the district currently on a credit watch and if so how will you make sure it doesn't happen again so we can build new schools?
Renner: I believe the answer is yes. This is something that was recently brought to my attention, I believe it is because of a debt owed to the city that was reported. I'm sorry I can't answer that completely but yes I believe we are. If I'm correct, we need to make sure the debt that is owed the city is properly recorded in our books, that's how we would correct that.
Jundt: There's a requirement with your audited financial statements that they are posted and filed within a nine month period after your fiscal year end. With June 30, 2022 first year of D7 not being completed yet by the State Auditor's office that is the primary driving force for the credit watch. Ultimately, we need to get into a routine and audit cycle where these audits are being completed in a timely manner.
Kasmer: Wew are working on that every day. The business manager we hired had an unbelievable job straightening out those books and is doing it daily. I think you're going to see the guy we hired was the right man for the job and we aren't going to have these things come up anymore. Again, we are making changes, big changes. We had no idea at the beginning what was going on in District 1 financially. We are just now fixing them all and it just doesn't happen in a month. This guy has been working very hard to get things straight and I believe he's just about there and that's what we've been doing.
Q: The door tags being distributed by those wanting to recall 3 board members are misleading. It States" D7 news" followed by "three board members are being recalled in this election". . It further states " why and then lists the findings of the D1 audit" . The two board members currently on D7 that were on D1 during the audit time frame were not recalled. The board members being recalled were on the D8 board and the audit came out fairly clean. The people being recalled had no governing authority over D1 and the time frame the audit covers. Please explain the rational behind this and how this is being transparent with the constituents.
Park: As far as putting the D1, I wasn't really involved with the writing of that but if the current school board was open and transparent about whatever knowledge they may have had, what transpired and what financial issues that there were then that audit probably would not have been had to use a petition to require it to happen which leads me to would we even know about all these issues if we didn't have that audit. So regardless of whether they were on district 1 school board when they came in they saw the financials and had the opportunity to address the issues as they sat on the board for district 7.
Greiner: That's a good question. There was a recent debate between John Wapesnak and Chris Walstead and Chris Walstead said the board is one. We are all one team so I think there's a belief that the board is the board is the board. So whether two are from one district and three are from another one everyone on the board now has the opportunity to look back in the past and figure out this money.
Renner: Mr. Park said we are responsible so I believe it was 2020 we were presented the audit for 2020 district 1 to us. A lot of these state findings, a lot of them not all of them, but a lot of them were in there and to say we did nothing is completely inaccurate. If you were around that time we changed superintendents, now I can't talk about that because we have a non-disclosure agreement with that person but if you were paying attention we changed superintendents and then business managers. We had to pay him a good salary to get him to come here and be flexible with his hours to get him to come here and us three did that and as audits come in we will see if our superintendent and business manager are doing that.
Q: Mr. Jundt at a board meeting recently you said the state auditor stated a forensic audit was not necessary. Last night the state auditor was in Williston and said he never said that. Your response?
Jundt: I don't believe I made that comment Tom. I asked him specifically at our meeting if he had any indication through their audit process if there was an indication of fraud and he responded no.
Q: If the classrooms are overcrowded how are you putting a preschool into the system and shutting two of the rural schools down?
Kasmer: We talked about preschool for a long-long time. It was recommended to us by our superintendent and his team that we do this preschool. We asked how are we going to do this. Well we are taking the people that do technology and using their classrooms and renting space somewhere else. That's how we got away with doing something different.
Jundt: Let's just get the facts straight right off the gate, there's not two schools that have been shut down. In terms of how we are adding pre-k programming the reconfiguration of the central campus, the nature behind that was to lower the class sizes at our elementary levels which is predominantly K-4 with one exception at K-5. The Pre-k is going in space on the central campus, which is the one area that we have capacity.
Round Prairie is the only building being repurposed.
Q: Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?
Kasmer: You do support it. If you're not in the maority you have to let it go. We have no time to bicker back and forth about something that happened yesterday. We have to let it go and move on.
Jundt: The simple answer is yes. The board functions as one unit. No one individual board member has any sort of governing authority and once a decision has been made you move forward and support that decision of the board.
Mohr: I've been to a lot of school board meetings and I don't see it play out that way. I agree with Kasmer that you need to honor what decision is made but don't sacrifice your integrity to just go along with the group. You have to have a backbone you're fighting for children in this cause and you need to be able to voice your concerns without being silenced and told you can't have your own opinions and I have seen that happen at school board meetings within the past year. I agree you need to come to an agreement as a board and honor that decision but everyone should have a voice.
Greiner: I agree with the unity but I also agree with passionate conflict. I think another question you have to ask is what do you think? You elected me. What you want matters. So even if I want something that isn't what I would vote for and not what I believe you should vote for as an elected official. You should vote for what your constituents want.
Renner: Absolutely yes. That's the first lesson I learned when I got on District 8 board. When you don't do it, it undermines the school district and the kids suffer for it.
Park: I agree with that. Even if you are a dissenting opinion you still respect what decision that board made and you have the unity, but you need to have your voice and reasoning as to why you don't agree and not shut down.
Panel members question the other members of the panel
Park: What has the board done to meet with the staff. Have any board members taken the day to spend they day with a principal to see what's happening first hand and learn from that principal.
Renner: This one is tricky. There is policy in place. You can't just show up and say you are there to observe you have to get permission. I have been in the schools. Interviewing staff would be completely inappropriate. It has to go through the superintendent. It's been hard. There's been a lot of changes and not everyone wants to be apart of that change. You make sure you have a good superintendent in place. Staff surveys have been pretty positive and making sure you have good leadership in place.
Jundt: Voice and Choice. Implementing that across the district. They have to have a voice and choice and there is ownership when decisions are made. It's absolutely inappropriate for board memebrs to be inside the schools interviewing, visiting with staff members it's not proper governance. Should there be mechanisms in place for staff members to voice concerns through the proper channels, asbolutely and those metrics are in place.
Kasmer: We hire a superintendent to do that and tell us how things are going. I'm not sure I'd like to go through a merger of two schools again, it is very very hard but this one was needed. The voice as they are talking about they should get a voice about things and it all has to do with the superintendent and his staff. As a board member that's not my job to go and critique a principal. What do I know about that? Nothing.
Greiner: I think this policy needs a change. If I don't know what my employees are experiencing and they are leaving left and right that's a challenge and I need to know what they are experiencing. We can't be there critiquing. If you have a problem you have to take the time to figure it out.
Kasmer: Your job on a school board, you have one person you're responsible for. The superintendent. You have to let him do his job. If you are micromanaging and doing all the things you are talking about, but your job on the board is to hire the superintendent and that's the only one you're responsible for.
Renner: My question is for Mr. Park, Mr. Greiner and Mrs. Mohr. You said parents don't trust the curriculum. Would you change the curriculum?
Park: They don't trust what the children are learning. The primary issues they have are the most divisive issues that are prevalent in the United States today and I don't really want to go into that. They don't trust it. Are there parts of the curriculum that could be removed can we remove one part and then make them comfortable to come back.
Mohr: I would add some things to the curriculum to encourage homeschool kids to come back. I would try to find out what they want to know I guess.
Greiner: It's a pointed question. I talked with a Dr. Ashton during the break and he is a judge for the international science group around the country. Williston hasn't been apart of it for 15 years. He said they used to show up and were really good at it. I thin that sciences are important and our curriculum should be developed and go back 15 years and find out what we were doing good back then. If we are looking at excellence I don't want to meet the state average, the national average I want to have the best educated students that we can have. Any policy or curriculum doesn't lend to that it should be on the table to change.
Mohr: I want to bring this back to a positive level. Can you name a positive attribute about your current school board members that are sitting up here.
Renner: I think there is a lot of great things about both of them. Mr. Jundt is unbelievably prepared. He's very thorough and organized and it's inspirational.
Jundt: Not jsut the two that are up here but the board as a whole. The current board is extremely diverse in backgrounds, beliefs and viewpoints and that leads to very good and healthy discussions and once the debate has happened and vote has been taken they support whatever the outcome was.
Kasmer: For both of them, they are deep thinkers. I echo what Kyle [Renner] was saying. I have never been on a board where the chairman was so prepared. They want to see growth in the curriculum and they want to move forward.
Jundt: Will you support a bond referrendum of some form to address the overcrowding at the elementary school level?
Kasmer: That's why I ran. I've been for this since day one in district 8 and I have been for this since day one in district 7 and I will do whatever I can to get new schools built for these children.
Mohr: We've needed new schools since I was in school. I would absolutely support it as long as I knew that money was going directly to building the schools. I know we have passed mills before so I would want to make sure that's where that money went.
Greiner: Like I said, I was in portables in the 1990s that are still there and I can't imagine they have improved. I think the issue that we will have is the public confidence. The last one failed. We had a marketing problem. I don't think the community doesn't want us to have new schools. You don't want a 99-page audit and when you do and the same board comes back and says we want more money for schools it's going to be a challenging sell. I think if you three really want new schools you should step down, let additional people come in to gain the trust back, clean up the financials and get the new schools built.
Q: The current board has said that the results of the audit that was done has nothing to do with them, is that true? And if it is true, is it fair to tie them to that audit?
Greiner: There is a 6-month period between district 8 and district 1 being merged into district 7. They had meetings, they talked about it. You guys had an opportunity to review district 1's finances or the finances before you approved the merger. So I agree, Chris, John, Kyle I don't think you were out there not spending the money right. I am not confused about that fact. I don't think anything was done wrong by any of those candidates. I believe they had the skills necessary, as a board member and as a leader you have to accept responsibility, to say we made mistakes, things weren't properly handled. This is when you apologize. You had access to those numbers, the money. Someone somewhere needs to take responsibility for the problem. Maybe they didn't know anything about it at all but they had the opportunity to if they looked into it.
Jundt: Let's address the false claims here Tom. For someone that wants to get on the school board like Mr. Greiner, he's awfully uninformed. He's sitting here making claims that the district hasn't made the corrective action plan. Mr. Anderson has sat at the board meetings on a monthly basis and presented the financials to the board and they are posted online with the agenda for everyone to see.
Kasmer: My question for those running against us is what is your duties as a school board member?
Mohr: According to everything I learned from this evening alone it's to run a superintendent, a business manager, you create policies and procedures. You take input and try to make things better.
Greiner: A lot of them are laid out in the century code. You have a lot of oversight with the superintendent, holding him accountable, but I believe it is a lot more than what the century code says. Doing whatever it takes to make sure we retain teachers and making sure our biggest customer is students. It's who we are here for.
Park: To govern the school district. You have several tools to do that, but you must maintain the proper fiduciary responsibly.
Closing Statements
Park: Tonight has been a great opportunity to learn more about Mr. Jundt. Mr. Renner and Mr. Kasmer and where they stand and if they are whether they are willing to take the responsibility of rebuilding the trust with the community again and move foward where we can have more schools that are more effective.
Renner: If I had one takeaway from tonight I believe Mr. Greiner is correct, we never did apologize for that district 1 audit and I'm sorry that happened and I'm sorry if people felt misled and lied to. What I can do is take responsibility for fixing it. I can't take responsibility for what happened but I can for fixing it. I do believe reorganizing was the right thing to do, for our children, our community. I couldn't tell you how many people thank me out east of town that it should have happened 30 years ago. There's a lot of positive things happening in our schools, there's things we have to approve on. We need to bring the data down to individual classroom to figure out what successful classrooms are doing and what the struggling classrooms aren't doing. I am here for the children and I take responsibility for fixing things and moving forward.
Greiner: If kids aren't succeeding we can't blame the kids, we can't blame parents, teachers, school board or superintendent or principals. We have to own that together. We as a community has to say something isn't working. I think we need to know where the money is at. If you keep throwing money at something that isn't working it isn't going to magically get better. My hope, if you elect me, is that I will be someone that is humble, approachable, someone who wants to be a leader, believes in accountability, financial security but mostly excellence. We can't be calling out groups, we can't be hating on each other. We need to be collectively bargaining with teacher, not with lawyers, but as a board. We need to be willing to be held accountable and overzealous about working as a team even if you don't agree.
Mohr: I agree with all three of these gentleman and I am proud of Kyle. Taking accountability is a huge step and one of the reasons I voted for you last election. Regardless of who anyone votes for on this panel we still have to come together as a community. Vote for whoever you are going to vote for but please just vote, don't complain on social media and call people bad names. We have to come together to fix this.
Jundt: As indicated in my opening statement the community has two very clear choices. Jundt, Kasmer and Renner will continue moving the school district forward in a positive manner. Our opponents will send the district into chaos. You don't have to take my word for it. A quick Google search of Moms for Liberty School Board Takeover will quickly show you what will be coming to the Williston School District if the public decides it's time for a change. School board positions are not republican or democrat they are not left or right, we are here to represent all students regardless of your beliefs. There are great things happening in our schools every day, the FFA program, Readersville, the Frozen production, the career fairs, media arts program, Coyote foundation, Bakken Action News Weekly. When you cast your vote in this election think about the staff and students of this district. Mohr, Greiner and Park supporters have made the claim - Pedo books in schools reveal some Satanic, neo, Marxist, admin and staff. Comments like this against district staff are appalling and disgusting and these are some of the people supporting our opponents. Vote Jundt, Kasmer, Renner on August 8 and keep common sense in the board room for our students and staff.
Kasmer: I want to continue to finish what we started. Whether you believe it our not we are moving forward. We are taking responsibility for what happened years ago. Righting the wrong. We have hired the right people to do this. Again, I have to tell you it doesn't just happen over night. We are moving in the right direction. We have the right people in place to change the district. I've never seen these guys at the board meetings. WE have two every month. I don't see them. If they were there they would see Kent Anderson gives the financials out loud, on a screen. We do that every month. It's been happening for a few months now. It's been told it never happens but it does and it's going to continue to happen. If you want to know anything about the finances of the school just go up there. When we did our budget hearing and we had a meeting for the entire town, no one showed up. Not one person. If you want to know what's going on, come to a meeting.
The entire forum can be watched on Facebook at Williston Trending Topics.