Runaways from Williston found By James C. Falcon james.falcon@willistonherald.com Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Two local runaways have been found, the Williston Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.Dayton Ahoe and Heather Teggatz, both 16, were reported to the police department as runaways on July 30 and Tuesday, respectively.